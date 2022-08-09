Givex Subsidiary Electronic Scrip (eScrip) Reaches $450 Million in Donations to Local Schools and Nonprofits

eScrip has 53,000 schools and nonprofits as beneficiaries in its fundraising program, with 800,000 eligible organizations in its database

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - eScrip, the longest running, most successful shop-to-fundraise "electronic scrip" program in the United States, announced today that it has officially reached the $450 million milestone of contributions to schools and nonprofits across the country.

Launched in 1999, eScrip provides retailers and customers the opportunity to give back to schools and nonprofits in their local community. Retailers allocate their existing community giving to the charities that their shoppers designate when they enroll. Much like rewards programs that allow customers to earn points, eScrip enables its customers to automatically earn money for the organizations of their choice by shopping at participating locations. eScrip has 53,000 schools and nonprofits in all 50 states enrolled as beneficiaries in its fundraising program. eScrip can run independently on a retailer's POS or can be plugged into existing loyalty rewards and digital coupon platforms.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on schools and nonprofit fundraising activities, making the need to support our local community more important than ever," said Andy Ruff, Vice President of eScrip. "Customers are increasingly showing their willingness to shop with the brands that support those causes that are important to them. Using eScrip is a no-brainer for brands to manage their giving programs without having to do any of the heavy lifting."

Retailers can view contribution activity, access customer-specific analytics reports and more. eScrip verifies the charitable organizations and automates donation payments, making it easy for customers to select schools, parent/teacher associations, animal welfare organizations, school districts and more as donation recipients.

"We are proud of the eScrip network that we have built and the product that we have refined over the last 20-plus years, and look forward to expanding our reach this coming school year," said Ruff. "We partner with generous merchants in our communities that give back to the causes that matter to their loyal customers. Whether a retailer has one or thousands of locations, eScrip is free to customers and easy to integrate into existing technology, making it a turnkey experience for retailers – and customers – to enroll in the program."

eScrip and its parent company Loyalty Lane were acquired by Givex , a global leader in omnichannel processing of gift cards, loyalty, and digital merchandise credit, in February 2022. Givex has a global footprint of more than 115,000 merchant locations using at least one Givex service. Loyalty Lane has invested in refreshing the UI of eScrip, making it easier for shoppers, retailers and charities to engage in charitable giving.

"With Loyalty Lane and eScrip, Givex is well-positioned to continue embarking on our ambitious global growth strategy," said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "Technology has continued to play a key role in the lives of customers across the globe, and most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic. eScrip utilizes technology to make fundraising for the local community as easy and seamless as possible for both customers and retailers."

About eScrip

Since 1999, eScrip has helped over 82,000 schools and nonprofit organizations earn more than $450 million for much needed programs and activities. Founded by Electronic Scrip, Inc., the vision was to establish relationships between commerce and community, and to support education and projects that benefit children.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 100,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com .

