Kellogg Company Creates Better Days for Over 1.3 Billion People Since 2015

Initiatives to reduce summer hunger and other activities put company ahead of ESG goal to create Better Days for 3 billion by end of 2030

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, Kellogg has been working toward its ambitious goal of creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. It is detailing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress through its latest global annual ESG report, debuting today on betterdays.kelloggcompany.com. Kellogg is proud that it is well on track to achieve its goal, having created better days for over 1.3 billion people since 2015.

Kellogg recently reviewed its ESG strategy and remains steadfast in its direction, with a sharper focus on addressing the four critical issues on which it can have the biggest impact. The company's Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise is to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability and equity, diversity and inclusion.

"Our founder, W.K. Kellogg, believed that part of running a good business was doing good for society," said Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. "By purposefully integrating our ESG strategy – our Kellogg's Better Days Promise – into all aspects of our business, we're driving meaningful social impact and business results."

The report highlights achievements from 2015 through the end of 2021, including:

Over 1.3 billion better days created

800 million people nourished with our foods

219 million people fed who are facing hunger or crisis

Over 445,000 farmers and agronomists supported, many of them women and smallholders

44% of global roles at the management level filled by women

106,000 employee volunteer hours logged to address food security around the world

Kellogg is working to fulfill its Promise through several strategies, such as donations to summer meal programs.

Every morning, two young siblings excitedly run from their apartment to the nearby Othello Playground in southeast Seattle, Washington, U.S. In addition to eating breakfast and lunch at the park, they participate in games, crafts and sports led by volunteers through a program by the United Way of King County. They spend three to four hours at the park—time they would otherwise spend home alone while their single mother works.

In the U.S. alone, 13 million kids wake up each day not knowing if they will have food on the table, and Summer can be the hungriest time of year these children, who often rely on breakfast clubs and school meal programs. Support for summer meal sites like the one in Seattle is critical.

"Our company has achieved strong ESG results as we work toward our promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability and equity, diversity and inclusion," said Kris Bahner, senior vice president, Global Corporate Affairs. "Together with our partners, we envision a day where people are fed and fulfilled, where our planet thrives, and where there is a place at the table for everyone."

Through Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, the company is committed to:

Nourishing 1 billion people with our foods.

Feeding 375 million people in need.

Nurturing people and planet, including support for 1 million farmers and agronomists, many of them women and smallholders.

Ensuring equity, diversity and inclusion in our own workforce. This includes our aspirational goals of gender 50/50 parity at the management level by the end of 2025 and 25% underrepresented talent at the management level by the end of 2025.

Engaging 1.5 billion people in advocating for sustainable and equitable access to food.

Learn more about Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise and how the company is working to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 at betterdays.kelloggcompany.com .

ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY



At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

