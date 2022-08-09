Quest Global Becomes Arm Approved Design Partner

Accreditation is a testament to the organization's prowess in silicon design engineering

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms, announced it has joined the Arm® Approved Design Partner program. This recognition further enables Quest Global to better support the organizations, by combining its expertise in designing ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) and Custom SoCs (Systems on Chip) with Arm's powerful IP catalog.

As an Arm Approved Design Partner, Quest Global will have select access to Arm's vast library of IP, tools and models, as well as roadmap updates. This partnership will further strengthen Quest Global's reputation as a partner of choice by providing access to its team of extraordinary silicon engineers and offering Arm customers with design support to deliver Arm-based SoCs specifically augmented for target markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Bagalkotkar, CTO, Semiconductor at Quest Global, said, "It is a very proud moment for all of us. This association will allow us to support our customers with ASIC development, helping them fast track their projects to market. Our international presence, wide range of expertise, brilliant team of engineers and our ability to deliver on our commitments no matter how challenging, will further enhance our capabilities to solve challenges faced across industries."

The organization currently supports designs up to 3nm and 60% of its silicon engineers work on 7/6/5/4/3 nm technology nodes. The semiconductor team at Quest Global has already supported 300+ custom SoC tape-outs in the last five years delivering organization specific requirements, achieving desired design frequency and low power performance targets at the target technology nodes.

"The Arm Approved Design Partner program was built to connect industry leading organizations with customers looking to successfully implement custom designs based on Arm IP," said Ciarán Dunne, vice president and general manager, Partner Enablement at Arm. "Our partners can now confidently approach Quest Global to help them with the required expertise and know-how to build Arm-based ASICs and SoCs."

About Quest Global:

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers, driven by 13,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services. We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries.

