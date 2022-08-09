Top-Shelf Cultivation's Whoa-Si-Whoa Strain Wins Two 1st Place "Best Indica" Awards at 2022 High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice for Southern California

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Long Beach-based cannabis brand, Top-Shelf Cultivation, or Top-Shelf, is pleased to announce that the family-owned and operated cannabis company has earned two first-place 'Best Indica' awards at the most recent High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Edition for Southern California.

Top-Shelf Cultivation produces award-winning cannabis. (PRNewswire)

The historic first-place wins come thanks to Top-Shelf Cultivation's exclusive and proprietary Whoa-Si-Whoa strain beating out all other entries in the Best Indica Flower and Best Indica Pre-Roll categories. The Whoa-Si-Whoa strain is exclusive to Top-Shelf Cultivation and features parent genetics "The White" and "Do-Si-Dos" with a THC percentage consistently testing above 30%.

"The Whoa-Si is a very potent Indica with a terpene percentage ranging between 2% and 4% total terpenes. When we grow her right, the Whoa-Si-Whoa is extra powerful and can really knock someone out," said Brian Danaher, Founder, and CEO of Top-Shelf Cultivation. "We run our own custom nutrients, built out our own facilities, have friends and family in the sales team, and the results are starting to show with these awards and our brand's growth across California."

The Whoa-Si-Whoa strain is no stranger to receiving first-place cups. In 2019, Top-Shelf Cultivation debuted the Whoa-Si-Whoa and began entering cannabis competitions. Their team has since earned 10 first-place awards for the Whoa-Si-Whoa strain alone.

First place wins include the 2019 Halloweed Cup, 2022 Kush Stock, 2019-2021 WEEDCon, and High Times Cannabis Cups in Northern, Central, and Southern California in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The Top-Shelf Cultivation brand defines OG craft cannabis and is available statewide in licensed and legal retailers throughout California. The company's products are available 365 days a year at their long-standing family-run retail dispensary, LB Collective . The dispensary is located at 1731 E. Artesia Blvd Long Beach, CA 90805 and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM - 10 PM and Sunday 8 AM - 9 PM.

About Top-Shelf Cultivation:

Top-Shelf Cultivation, founded in 1999, is a family-owned and operated Long Beach-based cannabis company that takes pride in growing the best indoor cannabis in the world. With over 20 years of experience cultivating indoors in Northern California and Southern California, Top-Shelf has perfected its methods to produce some of the best tasting and most potent cannabis, period. #DontHateTheGrowerHateTheStrain

