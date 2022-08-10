FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE FEATURED IN NEWLY RELEASED 2023 EDITION OF FISKE GUIDE TO COLLEGES

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is among the schools featured in the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023, the 39th edition of the most authoritative guide to more than 320 of the best colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland.

The College has been recognized in the independent annual guide since 2009.

"Our revolutionary engaged learning process, led by our faculty, differentiates Florida Southern College from everyone else," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, FSC's president. "We provide the educational experience to our students, then we help place them in the workforce in a consequential manner."

Written by Edward B. Fiske, the former education editor for The New York Times, and the Guide's managing editor, Michelle Lecuyer, the Fiske Guide to Colleges provides college-bound students and their parents with detailed stories and up-to-date enrollment information, including quotes and tips that capture the personality of each school. Questionnaire responses from college administrators and students offer unique insights on a wide range of topics, from academics to social activities, housing, dining, financial aid, and the overall campus environment.

The new edition of the Fiske Guide highlights Florida Southern's focus on a hands-on pedagogy. "Florida Southern's core curriculum is based on student learning outcomes in eight areas, ranging from critical and creative thinking to effective communication to personal and social responsibility."

Additionally, the Guide points out that, "Forty-two percent of students carry out undergraduate research projects during their time at FSC, usually as part of a senior capstone course."

In its updated profile, the 2023 guide focuses on Florida Southern College's ability to help graduating seniors earn jobs in their chosen fields. "The Career Center is the best resource on campus," said one student. "They offer résumé building, [mock] interviews, and many more things to help you with your future career."

The Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023 is available in print as a trade paperback and in digital form through the iTunes app or Fiske Interactive Online.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

