The Habit Burger Grill Brings The Ultimate Crunch With New Limited Time Menu Item - The Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich, Served On Mouthwatering Parmesan Crusted Sourdough

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is leveling up their game, continuing to show that they are far more than just a "burger joint", with their latest delectable chef inspired dish, the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich. The latest addition to their roster adds an elevated culinary experience for customers, and is only available for a limited-time.

"What makes the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich so unique is the crunch of the parmesan crusted sourdough ," said Adam Baird, Vice President of Food and Beverage at The Habit Burger Grill. "This new menu item is a 'must-try' for those looking for a satisfying and flavorful gourmet sandwich."

True to The Habit's creative culinary culture, the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich features marinated chargrilled chicken on parmesan crusted sourdough, topped with parmesan cheese, fresh green leaf lettuce, and juicy tomatoes, drizzled with a flavourful basil Ceasar pesto sauce. Through this new creation, The Habit proves their innovative culinary skills by adding ingredients with a high pairing appeal among customers; basil, Caesar, and parmesan. To top it off, the crusted parmesan sourdough adds a crunchy element to the sandwich, making for a truly mouthwatering culinary experience.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality, served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make The Habit, a habit.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 330 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 13 international locations, seven in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

