InventHelp Inventor Develops Natural Topical Ointment for Muscle Aches (VIG-423)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a massage therapist and I found that some clients couldn't handle the strong scent of medicinal balms," said an inventor, from Poquoson, Va., "so I invented the MACH DEM MUSCULAR OINTMENT. My design would provide a natural, pleasant-smelling alternative to many of the muscle balms available and it can also be used to treat tension headaches and chest congestion."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a natural topical ointment for muscle aches and pains. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional ointments with strong medicinal scents. As a result, it helps to relieve sore muscles, congestion, tension headaches, etc. It also offers a pleasant scent and a cooling sensation. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for massage therapists, active individuals, athletes and others who experience pain, sore muscles, tension headaches, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-VIG-423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp