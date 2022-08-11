FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE DOCTOR OF NURSING PRACTICE STUDENTS PRESENT CAPSTONE PROJECTS

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the second graduating class of the Florida Southern College Doctor of Nursing Practice program presented their capstone project posters in the Joe K. and Alberta Blanton Nursing Building, on August 4th, 2022. The seven-member cohort completed community- and practice- based health care improvement projects.

As a part of the curriculum, DNP students are required to choose a real-world problem, examine the literature and show evidence-based interventions to assist population health and provide health care delivery. Under the guidance of Dr. Melanie Michael, DNP, MS, APRN, FNP-C, CPHQ, FNAP, Associate Professor and Director of the Graduate Nursing Program; Dr. Tracy Magee, PH.D., RN, CPNP, Assistant Professor of Pediatric Nursing and Education Coordinator; and Dr. Imke Casey, DNP, CRNA, RN-BC, RHIT, Assistant Professor, these posters represent the peak of the six-semester program.

"I am delighted with the results of the DNP projects completed by students in the summer 2022 graduating DNP cohort," Dr. Michael said. "The presentations represent the culmination of a year-long learning journey that provides a solid foundation for continued scholarly work into the future."

These seven DNP candidates will be hooded and officially earn their DNP degrees, in a ceremony on August 17 at 5:00 p.m., in the Branscomb Auditorium.

Project Poster Presentations included:

Conversations to Improve Advance Care Planning for Older Adults in Primary Care: A Pilot Project, presented by Amy Davis , MSN, APRN, FNP-C, supervised by Dr. Melanie Michael

Implementation of a Strength Training Intervention for Treating Sarcopenia Among Older Residents in a Skilled Nursing Facility , presented by Donna-Marie Lanton , MSN, APRN, ANP-C, supervised by Dr. Imke Casey

Reducing Falls in a Memory Care Unit Through Implementation of the STEADI Program , presented by Cory B. Lord , MSN, APRN, NP-C, supervised by Dr. Imke Casey

Improving Transitional Care Outcomes in Primary Care: A Pilot Study, presented by Satoria Reid-Rowe , MSN, APRN, FNP-C, supervised by Dr. Melanie Michael

Orientation Recommendations for Travel Nurses Based on Nurse Identified Learning Needs , presented by Olga C. Rodriguez , MSN, COL (ret), MSN, RN, CPHQ , supervised by Dr. Tracy Magee

Suwannee River Area Health Education Center and Florida Southern College : Meeting the Need for Interprofessional Practice to Improve Health , presented by Tila Skipper-Resendiz , MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-C, supervised by Dr. Melanie Michael

Seeing Is Believing: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Versus Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose in Type 2 Diabetes, presented by Dorothea Thompson , MSN, APRN, FNP-C, supervised by Dr. Imke Casey

About Florida Southern College

