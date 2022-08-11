SportsGrid Network Launches on FuboTV

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming network serving the massive sports wagering audience, announced the launch of the network on leading sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in the US & Canada. The SportsGrid Network viewer experience amplifies the emergence of new levels of fan engagement combined with the convergence between live sports programming and sports wagering.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid) (PRNewswire)

SportsGrid is a live 24-hour sports wagering destination providing 18 hours of exclusive original programming hosted by a team of on-air personalities, sports and betting experts, and guest contributors. The network features real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever with their connected devices. SportsGrid's reporting and analytic platform includes daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, statistics, news, and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer. The network's live programming originates from state-of-the-art television production facilities adjacent to Madison Square Garden in New York City and at the SG Studios & Production Hub located in Holmdel, New Jersey.

"We are extremely pleased to join FuboTV – the timing is perfect with the excitement with the upcoming NFL season and FIFA World Cup Soccer Championship." said Jason Sukhraj, GM Canada & Syndication. "The SportsGrid program lineup will serve the engaged fans with real-time actionable analytics before and during the live games as well."

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

Media contact: Charles Theiss, charles@sportsgrid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportsGrid