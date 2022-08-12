2022 Creative Expo Taiwan: Resonance Island Call to place the island experience at the forefront

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan, the largest cultural and creative event in Asia, is holding in Kaohsiung, at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center and the Kaohsiung Music Center between Aug. 5-14, organized by Taiwan Design Research Institute. The theme of this year's exhibition is "Resonance Island," representing a to call to place the island experience at the forefront. In recent years, the cultural and creative industry has been regarded as an important indicator of competitiveness and become an industry that many young people flock to. Many enterprises and brands in Taiwan have used cultural and creative elements in many aspects such as events, competitions, etc., to enhance the brand value and show Taiwan's unique soft power.

(PRNewswire)

The Creative Expo Taiwan presents two main sections—"Cultural Concepts" and "Trade Platform" covering three major exhibitions of cultural curatorial exhibition, Cultural and Creative Brands, and IP Licensing.

The Cultural section is themed "Island of Passion," and has five areas each symbolizing personal experiences. The Main pavilion, "Resonance Island," immerses visitors in experiences, as well as enabling the virtual co-creation of new experiences with artists residing in in remote islands. The Craft pavilion, "The Craft SHOP," enable visitors to experience journeys taken through objects. The Chiayi pavilion showcases the evolution of a contemporary modern city, Chiayi. The Matsu pavilion leads audiences wandering around islands and tracing back to the past of Matsu. The Response pavilion is launched by co-host city, Kaohsiung to present a vision where visitors take a dream-like flight over Taiwan.

The Creative section has the theme of "Ideal Adventure," gathering cultural and creative brands from across Taiwan and showcases the discerning tastes through a journey through curated selection of classic fashion, while also exploring local original creations through local revitalization through new perspectives. The Licensing section showcases "Super IPs," gathering innovative vocabularies of the new generation, original IPs, illustrated stories, digital entertainment, and other original intellectual properties to transport visitors through a world of co-branding in the digital realm, with the hope of unlocking boundless and interlinked markets.

The Creative Expo Taiwan enhances virtual-real integration and connection and expand its reach on virtual channels through 5G technology. In addition to the physical exhibition, the Creative Expo Taiwan has launched a new online platform, CET+, in order to provide all the participating brands a channel to promotes to both domestic and foreign buyers through the integration of online and offline. Besides CET+, the Creative Expo Taiwan has also partnered Pinkoi, one of Asia's leading online marketplaces for original design goods, digital creations and workshop experiences, to launch an online Creative Expo section to help domestic exhibitors to open up new markets and business opportunities.

This year the Creative Expo Taiwan also partners with XRSPACE, the pioneer of the Metaverse, to cooperate with the "GOXR Metaverse Creators Project to provide creators participating in "IP licensing brands" and "Talent 100" which includes 100 emerging brands and creators in Taiwan and abroad this year to have a multiverse experiential space.

The 2022 Taiwan Creative Expo "Resonance Island-Together, we sound in vibrant harmony." is based creating links in the cultural and creative industry to create a perspective in shared culture and lifestyles to show "It's All Connected." As participants of the co-creation process, people embark on an adventure to reexamine Taiwan through a macro lens, and the humanities from a micro lens to create more connections and views to reshape the island through resonance.

Official Links:

Website: https://creativexpo.tw/en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creativexpo.tw/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/creativexpo.tw/

CET+: https://creativexpo.tw/cetplus/

Pinkoi Creative Expo section: https://business.pinkoi.com/creative_expo

Download GOXR APP: bit.ly/GOXRAPP

Get to know more GOXR: https://www.facebook.com/official.xrspace

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute