InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Smart Security System (DNV-385)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to guard a premises entrance area and inform persons inside of a person approaching with a weapon or other hazardous object," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the AUDIBLE SENSOR CHIP. My design provides added protection by notifying you of a potential threat."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved security camera for a premise. In doing so, it alerts occupants if an approaching person is carrying a weapon or other dangerous object. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-385, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp