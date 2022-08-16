Cocofloss Debuts on the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

With three-year revenue growth of ~300%, the bootstrapped start-up continues to prove that there is demand for innovation in the $51.6B global oral-care market.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocofloss , maker of eco-conscious, effective, and fun oral care, today announced its inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list, placing it in the top .07% of privately-owned companies in the U.S. in terms of multi-year growth. The list's previous honorees include some of today's most recognizable brands, such as Facebook, Patagonia, Chobani, Under Armour, and Microsoft.

Perfectly balanced oral care. Spun from recycled water bottles, super-scrubby Cocofloss pairs perfectly with the super-soft, multitiered Cocobrush (made from recycled ocean-bound plastic). Shown here: Fresh Coconut Cocofloss, Limoncello Yellow Cocobrush, and Cocofloss refill spool. (PRNewsfoto/Cocofloss) (PRNewswire)

The oral-care disruptor came in at an impressive #140 in consumer products, #292 in California (one of the most competitive states for start-ups), and #1,868 in the U.S. overall.

For decades, the nation's $9.9 billion oral-care market has been a sleeping giant. Cocofloss is ready to wake it up. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Chrystle Cu, a preventative dentist, and her sister, Catherine Cu, a financial analyst, the company has more than tripled its business in the last three years. It is on target for similar YoY growth in 2022.

In an industry long ruled by legacy brands, dentist recommendations are key to converting new customers. Over the last three years, the number of dental customers on Cocofloss's pro-only site has grown by 172%. More and more dentists and hygienists are switching to Cocofloss because its textured weave actually removes plaque that "gliding" floss leaves behind. The Cocobrush, its super-soft toothbrush, boasts bristles that are 40% finer and are 16x better at removing plaque between teeth than an average toothbrush.

"When we launched our coconut oil–infused, delightfully fragrant dental floss seven years ago, no one was talking about oral care as self-care. Floss was strictly a commodity," said co-founder and CEO Catherine Cu. "We proved that customers are willing to pay more for floss that is more effective and makes them feel good. Today, beautifully designed oral-care is a booming category under the wider umbrella of self-care."

The co-founders soon realized that sustainability was the next big challenge in a sector dominated by single-use virgin plastics. In 2019, it began offering refill spools. In 2021, Cocofloss switched to a thread woven with ~85% recycled polyester, sourced from post-consumer PET water bottles. Last year, it also launched the Cocobrush, its toothbrush made with recycled ocean-bound plastic.

"We've demonstrated that you can invest in more sustainable materials — even when they cost more — without negatively impacting growth," said Cat. "Our commitment to putting the health of people and the planet first has only increased our loyal customer base. It's also helped us gain more GenZ consumers, who are now beginning to purchase oral-care products for themselves."

On 9/9, Cocofloss will expand into tooth care for tots with the launch of the Kids Refillable Cocoflosser, an environmentally friendly alternative to flimsy, disposable flossers. And in October, it will release CocoPlush Threaders, a fluffy floss made of 100% recycled polyester, designed for flossing around braces, bridges, and implants.

"We started off making floss both effective and fun. Today we're designing products to revolutionize your entire oral-care routine," said Dr. Chrystle Cu, co-founder and head of R&D.

About Cocofloss

Cocofloss was founded in 2015 by two remarkable sisters: Dr. Chrystle Cu, a preventative dentist, and Catherine Cu, a former financial analyst. They joined forces at Cocofloss to fight gum disease and cavities by making the world's most effective and delightful oral care.

Cocofloss’s dynamic sister duo. Left: Catherine Cu, co-founder, CEO, and creative lead. Right: Dr. Chrystle Cu, preventative dentist, co-founder, and head of research and development at Cocofloss. (Photo Credit: Dana Gaydon) (PRNewsfoto/Cocofloss) (PRNewswire)

