Dr. Karl Laskowski Joins Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as Vice President & Medical Director of Clinical Programs and Strategy

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Karl Laskowski has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) as vice president and medical director of clinical programs and strategy. In his new role, Laskowski is responsible for working collaboratively to advance the company's strategy to provide quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience.

"Throughout my career, my primary goal has been to make it easy to get the type of health care we would all want for our loved ones," Laskowski said. "Too often, getting excellent care requires superhuman effort by physicians, pharmacists, nurses, patients and their families as they wrestle with a complicated and fragmented health care system. We need to make it easier to deliver the care and the outcomes we all expect and deserve. I'm excited to join Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts because we are a leader in thinking about what health care could and should be."

Laskowski previously served as associate chief medical officer for Brigham Health/Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) as well as a practicing physician and an instructor in medicine for Harvard Medical School. He continues to care for patients at BWH part-time.

Laskowski's past clinical leadership experience also includes roles as executive medical director of ambulatory services at BWH, and associate medical director for innovation and process improvement at Brigham and Women's Physician Organization.

"Karl's deep experience introducing innovation into clinical practice will be instrumental in developing new approaches that ensure our members get the right care, at the right time, in the right setting, helping us to achieve our vision of being our members' trusted ally," said Dr. Sandhya Rao, chief medical officer and senior vice president at Blue Cross.

Laskowski received his MD and his Master of Health Science from Yale University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

