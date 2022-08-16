Merchant Lynx Services creates jobs for Palm Beach County, Florida as customer base doubles and workforce grows by 40%

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An award-winning payment processing company in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida has more than doubled its workforce during one of the nation's worst economic times.

Merchant Lynx Services has hired 47 new employees in 2022 and continues to grow rapidly. Positions in customer service, technical support, risk management, settlement, IT, social media, chargebacks, underwriting, operations, sales, and deployment are open as the merchant base has grown by 55% since 2021.

The company recently opened offices in Ohio to add to the Corporate Office in Florida and regional offices in New York and Massachusetts. There has been tremendous community outreach, including sponsoring three Red Sox events for Latin Youth in Boston, and going further to take care of employees with gas and food bonuses to help with the high prices of fuel and groceries in the US.

The company attributes its success in to winning so many awards this year, such as Newsweek Most Loved Workplace , Sun Sentinel Best Workplaces , Pan Finance #1 Merchant Credit Card Processing Company in the US and being Ranked #21 Top ISO by Nilson Report . Merchant Lynx Services is a premier employer on Indeed.com and have an incredible working relationship with the mega job site.

"Our growth and need for great talent is due to our success as the nation's leading merchant services company and not turnover. We have many ways we show our employees they are valued, and our merchant base is growing at a tremendous rate," John Kucyk, President stated. "Our award-winning culture founded on diversity and inclusion, are pivotal to our continued success," he further stated.

"The hiring process could not be easier, as candidates can onboard themselves, as well as provide fun facts about themselves that are shared with their team," AJ Cross, VP of Human Resources said.

About Merchant Lynx Services?

Merchant Lynx Services has provided merchant solutions and credit card payment programs for over 26 years. Family owned and privately held, the company is Headquartered in a 20,000-sf office in Palm Beach Gardens, which has won most beautiful workspaces. The office houses over 90 employees, 8 departments, a cafeteria, recreation room, vending machines, terminal display hall and stunning décor and interior.

