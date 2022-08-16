PlanMember Opens New Financial Center in Richardson, TX

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of their new Financial Center, Inspire Financial, in Richardson, TX. Inspire Financial will expand retirement and investment planning and financial education opportunities to school districts, employer groups and individual investors throughout the area.

PlanMember opens its 43rd financial center

The new Financial Center will be managed by CEO Tyson King and Chad Harris. Inspire Financial has a team of six financial professionals and three other locations within the state of Texas.

Inspire Financial was founded 25 years ago by Tyson King with a mission to help change the world one family's dream at a time. In addition, they place a special emphasis on supporting educators and the 403(b) marketplace. "Our parents were teachers, and in some cases we were previously teachers ourselves," says Mr. Harris, "So we're very passionate about supporting the education and pension community." To learn more about Inspire Financial, go to inspirefinancialgroup.com.

PlanMember, with more than $17 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established 43 Financial Centers in 24 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"The relationship with Inspire Financial is another important milestone as we expand our Financial Center business model across the country," says Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember. "We look forward to a successful long-term partnership."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Inspire Financial and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

