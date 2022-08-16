Therap's Integrated Person-Centered Planning Tools include Service/Program Plan, Service Data Collection and Charting the LifeCourse to support HCBS and LTSS Provider Organizations with Value-based Initiatives for Individuals to achieve a Good Life

Therap's Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) module is one of the components designed to provide Person-Centered Human Services Solutions.

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services is one of the leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions for service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services. Therap's Person-Centered planning tools include major development components and excellent reporting tools in order to provide valuable aggregate data to support provider organizations with value-based initiatives. These components include Service/Program Plan and Service Data Collection tools. In addition to this, Therap's Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) module is a Person-Centered planning framework developed by the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus and copyrighted by the Curators of the University of Missouri, University of Missouri-Kansas City Institute for Human Development, Missouri's University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research and Services (UCEDD).

Therap's Service/Program Plan and Service Data Collection tools offer service providers Person-Centered Planning tools to develop detailed service plans for individuals receiving support. Therap's Person-Centered Planning tools create a shared vision of a good life with a complete range of Service Data Collection tools which allow support professionals and case managers to reference goals and individual outcomes statuses.

Therap's CtLC module is a Person-Centered framework that includes several tools as part of a comprehensive approach of planning for an individual and/or the individual's family. The tools currently available are the Life Trajectory, Integrated Supports Star and the Vision Tool. Charting the LifeCourse is designed to be used to assist in the planning and problem solving for an individual's life in order to help them reach the best life. The framework and tools can be used to organize ideas, visions, experiences and goals.

Therap's Individual Home Page module is also designed for care providers to access a variety of Person-Centered information about an individual's background, support plans, health information, incident reporting, and activities, all within the same area.

