BROWN APPOINTED STRATEGIC ADVISER TO NATIONAL RENEWABLE ENERGY LABORATORY (NREL)

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 8 Rivers Capital, LLC is pleased to announce that Bill Brown, its co-founder, Executive Chair and Chief Technology Officer has been appointed Strategic Adviser, Strategic Public-Private Partnerships at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

NREL has spent decades focused on leading the way in clean energy research, development and deployment. Its focus on transforming energy through science by leading research and development has formed the foundation of the net zero energy transition.

As a strategic advisor, Bill will work with NREL to develop high-impact, multiyear, multisector collaborations that drive transformation of domestic and global energy landscapes.

"At NREL, we are always looking for individuals like Bill with scientific, analytical, entrepreneurial, and business leadership expertise. His unique perspective and relationships will allow us to build large-scale partnerships, and together, more quickly solve the urgent energy challenges awaiting us," said Doug Arent, Executive Director of NREL's Strategic Public-Private Partnerships.

Cam Hosie, 8 Rivers CEO commented "Bill's efforts in the net zero space began decades ago with the founding of 8 Rivers, a company focused on a technology suite designed to be part of the global solution of reaching net zero—and Bill has been the driving force for development of world-leading solutions in the hardest-to-decarbonize of industries. We are proud Bill's dedication to this effort has been recognized by NREL and I am certain that Bill will make significant contributions in this new role, accelerating the world to Net Zero by 2050."

ABOUT 8 RIVERS CAPITAL, LLC- 8 Rivers Capital, LLC is a Durham, NC-based firm leading the invention and commercialization of sustainable, infrastructure-scale technologies for the global energy transition. 8 Rivers is developing and deploying technologies for clean hydrogen and ammonia (8RH 2 ), transformative zero-emissions power cycles (Allam-Fetvedt Cycle) , direct air capture (Calcite), retrofit carbon capture (Carbon8), sour gas sweetening (TarT), clean ethylene (Codox), and other advanced clean energy systems. www.8Rivers.com.

