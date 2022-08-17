CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS WITH COMPLEX BEHAVIORAL CHALLENGES AND AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER HAVE NEW SCHOOL AND CLINIC OPTIONS IN NORTHERN NECK

Rivermont, A New Story School, and Your Life ABA are part of the New Story family of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services.

NORTHERN NECK, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rivermont, A New Story School (Rivermont), and Your Life ABA are proud to announce the opening of a new campus, housing both a school and clinic, serving children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder and other complex challenges.

The new school and clinic opening in the community is the result of a three-year partnership between clinical and school leadership and Northern Neck community and district members to bring much-needed services to the area. The 11,000-square-foot campus housing both the clinic and school allows families to receive the critical services they need when they need them.

The campus boasts purpose-built, student-centered spaces, including a sensory room, playground, and life skills apartment. School programming includes traditional academic coursework along with transition programming, individual and group counseling, and therapeutic academic and behavioral support, providing an authentic school experience with more support for grades K-12. The new school is the 14th Rivermont school providing special education services to families in Virginia.

The Your Life ABA clinic offers therapeutic and clinical services for clients three-years-old and above, with a specific focus on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Located in the same building as the school, the Your Life ABA clinic provides after-school clinics, daytime home-based therapy, and telehealth options, providing families with a variety of options that best suit their needs and personal situation. The new clinic opening marks the seventh location in Virginia.

"We have a 35-year history of providing special education services in Virginia, and I am thrilled that our school and clinic in Northern Neck will provide end-to-end support services so that each child and young adult we serve has opportunities for lifelong success," said Beth Ackerman, Senior Vice President of Operations for Rivermont and Your Life ABA. "I'm proud that after many years of working alongside the school, community, and government leaders, we can officially open our doors to families in Northern Neck, and I look forward to the incredible outcomes our children and young adults will achieve."

About New Story

Rivermont, A New Story School, and Your Life ABA are part of the New Story family of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services for children and young adults with serious and complex challenges. The New Story family of schools and clinics serves families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

