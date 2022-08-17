ELEVAI LABS, INC. Announces Appointment of Chris Kraneiss as Chief Commercial Officer

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a science-based, data-driven regenerative aesthetic skincare company is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Chris Kraneiss as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Kraneiss holds a proven track record of building successful medical aesthetic businesses within top globally recognized brands. Mr. Kraneiss served as Senior Vice President of SkinBetter Science and also ZO Skin Health which was founded by renowned dermatologist Zein Obagi, MD. During his 6 years at ZO Skin Health, he led his department from $2M in retail sales to over $100M, establishing the brand in more than 130 countries and roughly 500,000 points of purchase globally, reaching profitability within less than 3 years.

Most recently Mr. Kraneiss served as Managing Director for Noon Aesthetics and Vice President of International Business Development for Higher Education Skincare, a B2C company.

Mr. Kraneiss has successfully established and managed numerous aesthetic sales teams in different countries and has trained retailers, physicians, and distributors in sales and business strategies, specifically relating to the medical aesthetics industry. Mr. Kraneiss holds an MBA as well as a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Communications and speaks three languages fluently.

"We are extremely pleased to have Chris join ELEVAI LABS as a key member of the executive team to lead our US and International commercialization activities as we continue the rapid growth of our company," said Dr. Jordan Plews, CEO of ELEVAI LABS. "Chris's experience in growing teams and his deep understanding of the needs of the medical grade skincare marketplace made him an obvious fit for the role."

Mr. Kraneiss stated, "It is an absolute pleasure to work with such a talented team in a company that has developed revolutionary exosome technology. I am looking forward to being a significant part of the success story of ELEVAI LABS, INC."

About ELEVAI LABS, INC.

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI LABS develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic and medical-grade skin care for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging stem cell exosome technology. Find a local provider at How to buy – ELEVAI Skincare . For more information www.elevailabs.com

