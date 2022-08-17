Sir Anthony Hopkins and Orange Comet Partner to Launch Exclusive NFT Series The Eternal Collection

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor painter and composer showcases his first-ever NFT collection in collaboration with premium Web3 content studio

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) creative media and Web3 experience company, today announces its distinguished partnership with Sir Anthony Hopkins and the launch of his first NFT series, The Eternal Collection. This collaboration marks an extraordinary endeavor for Sir Anthony Hopkins, expanding his artistic expression into the metaverse with one of the leading NFT and Web3 tech companies today.

The Eternal Collection conceptualizes an interpretation of the vast character archetypes Sir Anthony Hopkins has portrayed over his illustrious film career, drawing its potent energy from his prolific body of art. Through a series of thought-provoking images and animations, this NFT collection immortalizes Sir Anthony Hopkins' diverse archetypal interpretations of Eternal: The Jester, The Lover, The Rebel, The Hero, et al.

The Eternal Collection is a rich and intimate exploration into the many facets of Sir Anthony Hopkins' artistic virtuosity. The digital NFT series will also feature an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime IRL event for collectors, giving them access to engage with one of Hollywood's greatest icons.

"When Margam Fine Art approached us with the artistic vision to bring Sir Anthony Hopkins' artwork to the metaverse, we knew this was a unique opportunity for the world of NFTs," said Dave Broome, CEO, Orange Comet. "This relationship is a superb symbiosis of technology and art from one of the finest actors and artists of our day. With Orange Comet at the helm, Sir Anthony Hopkins' artwork will inspire for generations to come."

Sir Anthony Hopkins, a true renaissance man, emerged as a painter in 2005 with a solo exhibition curated by Harte International Galleries, showcasing him as a notable contemporary artist. His vibrant abstract paintings are continuously evolving and are featured in distinguished collections worldwide.

"As an artist, I am inspired by the power of art, music, cinema and the illusionary dreamlike quality of life," says Sir Anthony Hopkins. "The metaverse offers an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way. Taking my art to the next level, with NFT as my canvas, is truly an exhilarating proposition. I'm probably the oldest guy in the NFT community and on social media, proves all is possible at any age."

The elaborate NFT design and animations of The Eternal Collection, under the artistic direction of Orange Comet's Chief Creative Officer, Dante Ferrarini and Sir Anthony Hopkins, is set to captivate and connect audiences in unprecedented ways.

The forthcoming drop will be in partnership with OpenSea, the world's leading peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. Sign up at AnthonyHopkinsNFT.com now to stay informed on the latest news surrounding this one-of-a-kind partnership and follow on social media @OrangeComet.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT MARGAM FINE ART

Aaron Tucker is CEO of Margam Fine Art, established in 2005 as the sole management company of Sir Anthony Hopkins original art and publisher of AH limited edition serigraphs. Aaron Tucker is the author of the Sir Anthony Hopkins art book, 'Dreamscapes'. He is Creative Director of NFT Development and Branding.

HARTE INTERNATIONAL GALLERIES

Harte International Galleries, established in 1979, exclusively represents Sir Anthony Hopkins' original artwork and limited-edition serigraphs since 2005. Glenn and Devon Harte, a father and son partnership, have spent the last 40 years as collectors and curators of private and public art exhibits with 15th through 21st century masters (Rembrandt, Renoir, Picasso, Miro, Dalí, Anthony Quinn, Sir Anthony Hopkins, and others). More information at Harte International Galleries .

ABOUT OPENSEA

OpenSea is the world's leading peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. We're on a mission to help the world's creators, collectors and collaborators own and shape their relationships directly. We're building the world's most trusted and inclusive NFT marketplace with the best selection – making minting, purchasing and selling NFTs frictionless and friendly, and offering unmatched selection and multi-chain options for creators and collectors of all kinds. Headquartered in New York, the OpenSea leadership team comes from Google, Palantir, Lyft, Uber, Stanford and Berkeley. Investors include a16z, Paradigm, Coatue, YCombinator, Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, 1Confirmation, and Blockchain Capital.

