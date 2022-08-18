Electromedical Technologies Announces Financial and Operational Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Electromedical Technologies Announces Financial and Operational Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022 Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to provide its Financial and Operational Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

"We continue to drive toward scalable growth and new innovations, positioning the Company as an emerging leader in technologies that offer a drug-free path to a pain-free life," noted Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical. "Q2 delivered another quarter of robust growth in net sales. And we made significant progress in board governance and product development."



Financial Performance Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net Sales increased 11% over Q2 2021 to $225k primarily due to increased unit sales.

Gross Margin increased to 80% as compared to 75% in Q2 2021.

Loss from operations was ( $283K ) versus ( $525K ) in Q2 2021, an 85% improvement.

Net loss was ( $536K ) versus ( $775K ) in Q2 2021, a 31% improvement, reflecting increased gross profit and reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and interest.



Financial Performance Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net Sales increased 21% year over the six months ended June 30,2021 to $447K .

Gross Margin remained at 75% for both six-month periods.

Loss from operations was ( $672K ) versus ( $1.2M ) in the six months ended June 30, 2021 , a 46% improvement.

Net loss was ( $1.7M ) versus ( $3.3M ) in the six months ended June 30,2021 , a 49% improvement, reflecting increased gross profit and reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and interest.

The Company's business model remained resilient during the quarter ended June 30 despite macro headwinds, including inflation, a slowdown in consumer spending, and continued global supply chain concerns. During the quarter, Electromedical was able to achieve top and bottom-line growth at improved margins, shrinking the Company's loss from operations by over 50% year over year, moving the Company closer to EBITDA profitability.

The Company continues to invest in expanding its sales and marketing resources as well as developing next-generation technology capable of providing scalable accelerating growth in the months and quarters ahead.

The Company was also able to shore up its balance sheet during the quarter by working with one of its most significant stakeholders to reduce debt carried by the Company by more than $600k in a debt-to-equity conversion involving restricted shares.

In addition, the Company added strong talent and experience to its Board of Directors with the addition of Lee Benson, a proven leader with an established track record of profound success in business and the engineering space.

Wolfson added, "We have reduced dilution risk, shored up the balance sheet, and added proven leadership talent to our board, building governance and strategic value into the core of the Company as we move toward scaling the business. We have a number of updates in the works related to R&D achievements and further investments in driving expanding sales. I look forward to providing additional updates soon."

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 170,048

$ 383,170 Accounts receivable



31,790



35,085 Inventories



196,924



218,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



24,930



38,002 Total current assets



423,692



674,767













Property and equipment, net



721,875



727,344 Total assets

$ 1,145,567

$ 1,402,111













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 274,251

$ 214,785 Credit cards payable



14,686



11,283 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



539,237



317,037 Customer deposits



21,850



— Convertible promissory notes, net of discount of $492,877 and

$723,166, respectively



1,289,476



811,687 Related party notes payable



—



57,875 Long term debt, current portion



30,490



29,502 Total current liabilities



2,169,990



1,442,169













Long-term liabilities:











Bank debt, net of current portion



511,613



518,849 Government debt, net of current portion



153,789



154,429 Other liabilities



9,204



9,167 Total liabilities



2,844,596



2,124,614













Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)



—



—













Stockholders' deficit











Series A Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1,000,000 shares

authorized and 500,000 outstanding



355,000



355,000 Series B Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1 share authorized and 0

outstanding



—



— Common stock, $.00001 par value, 500,000,000 and 250,000,000

shares authorized;104,955,567 and 87,725,842 shares outstanding

at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



1,048



876 Additional paid-in-capital



20,401,493



20,804,333 Accumulated deficit



(22,456,570)



(21,882,712) Total stockholders' deficit



(1,699,029)



(722,503) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,145,567

$ 1,402,111

a) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, (UNAUDITED)





2022

2021 Net sales

$ 221,894

$ 166,440













Cost of sales



67,641



41,951













Gross profit



154,253



124,849













Selling, general and administrative expenses



879,810



1,689,383













Loss from operations



(725,557)



(1,564,534)













Other income (expense)











Interest expense



(213,379)



(1,060,302) Change in fair market value of derivative liabilities



—



14,798 Other income (expense)



—



(428) Loss on extinguishment of debt



(205,600)



— Forgiveness of debt



—



50,082 Total other expense



(418,979)



(995,850)













Net loss

$ (1,144,536)

$ (2,560,384) Deemed dividend related to warrant resets



(63,381)



(510,222) Net loss attributable to common stockholders



(1,207,917)



(3,070,606)













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



97,260,915



28,558,027 Weighted average loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.11)



















b) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (UNAUDITED)



















































































Total



Series A Preferred

Series B Preferred

Common Stock

Paid in

Accumulated

Stockholders'



Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Capital

Deficit

Deficit Balance, December 31, 2021

$ 355,000

500,000

$ —

—

$ 876

87,725,842

$ 20,804,333

$ (21,882,712)

$ (722,503)

















































Shares issued for consulting services



—

—



—

—



106

10,600,000



356,794



—



356,900

















































Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes



—

—



—

—



—

—



142,996



—



142,996

















































Warrants reset in conjunction with convertible promissory notes



—

—



—

—



—

—



63,381



(63,381)



—

















































Adoption of ASU 2020-06



—

—



—

—



—

—



(1,013,414)



634,059



(379,355)

















































Issuance of common stock for cash



—

—



—

—



15

1,500,000



42,751



—



42,766

















































Cashless warrant exercises



—

—



—

—



51

5,129,725



(51)



—



—

















































Stock-based compensation



—

—



—

—



—

—



4,703



—



4,703

















































Net loss



—

—



—

—



—

—



—



(1,144,536)



(1,144,536)

















































Balance, March 31, 2022

$ 355,000

500,000

$ —

—



1,048

104,955,567

$ 20,401,493

$ (22,456,570)

$ (1,699,029)











































































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 (UNAUDITED)











































































Total



Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Paid in

Accumulated

Stockholders'



Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Capital

Deficit

Deficit Balance, December 31, 2020

$ 355,000

500,000

$ 269

27,175,800

$ 7,957,860

$ (9,631,732)

$ (1,318,603)







































Shares issued for consulting services



—

—



11

1,084,120



693,815



—



693,826







































Warrant issued in conjunction with convertible promissory note



—

—



—

—



420,096



—



420,096







































Warrants reset in conjunction with convertible promissory notes



—

—



—

—



510,222



(510,222)



—







































Conversion of convertible promissory notes



—

—



10

1,019,113



380,093



—



380,103







































Stock-based compensation



—

—



11

1,100,000



604,890



—



604,901







































Net loss



—

—



—

—



—



(2,560,384)



(2,560,384)







































Balance, March 31, 2021

$ 355,000

500,000



301

30,379,033

$ 10,566,976

$ (12,702,338)

$ (1,780,061)



























































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements



ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, (UNAUDITED)

















2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (1,144,536)

$ (2,560,384) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Stock-based compensation expense



361,603



1,298,727 Depreciation and amortization



5,469



5,469 Forgiveness of debt



—



(49,783) Loss on extinguishment of debt



205,600



— Amortization of debt discount and day one derivative loss and warrant expense



164,710



1,010,601 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities- convertible promissory notes



—



(14,798) Change in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



3,295



(4,178) Inventories



21,586



(129,791) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



13,072



161,990 Other assets



—



7,000 Accounts payable



59,466



(42,284) Credit cards payable



3,403



(1,057) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(33,400)



9,817 Customer deposits



21,850



(18,301) Other liabilities



37



(265) Net cash used in operating activities



(317,845)



(327,237)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayments on bank debt



(6,888)



(6,556) Related party notes payable-net



(57,875)



(50,000) Issuance of convertible promissory notes



494,220



712,500 Repayments on convertible promissory notes



(367,500)



— Repayments on notes payable



—



(12,846) Issuance of common stock for cash - net



42,766



— Net cash provided by financing activities



104,723



643,098













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(213,122)



315,861













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



383,170



264,913













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 170,048

$ 580,774













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for:











Interest

$ 72,308

$ 16,356 Income taxes

$ —

$ —













Non-cash investing and financing activities:

























January 1,2022 adoption of ASU2020-06

$ 379,355

$ — Warrants, common stock and beneficial conversion feature issued in conjunction with convertible

promissory notes

$ 192,996

$ 420,096 Derivative liabilities issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes

$ —

$ 974,931 Conversion of convertible promissory notes, derivative liabilities and accrued interest into shares of

common stock

$ —

$ 380,103



















