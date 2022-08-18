Stann Givens, Chris Givens Named to 29th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America

South Florida Family Law Attorneys Stann W. Givens and Chris Givens, Partners at Tampa-based Givens Law Group, have been named yet again to The Best Lawyers in America®.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Givens Law Group is a Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" rated Tampa practice that's earned a reputation as a true family law firm – not only because it focuses exclusively on matrimonial and family law, but also because it's led by a father-son legal team who treat clients like family of their own.

Givens Law Group (PRNewsfoto/Givens Law Group) (PRNewswire)

Thanks to their family-focused approach and considerable experience, Givens Law Group Partners Stann Givens and Chris Givens have also earned numerous awards and accolades during their time in practice.

Their latest distinction: another selection to The Best Lawyers in America®.

Recognized by Peers. Trusted by Clients.

Best Lawyers is a legal industry rating system known for its annual publications of The Best Lawyers in America and the U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list. Based entirely on peer review, these listings rely on feedback from tens of thousands of leading lawyers who are asked to weigh in on the skill, talent, and achievements of their peers.

Given the stringent selection process, recognition in Best Lawyers is a coveted honor that speaks volumes about the respect honorees have earned within their fields. It's also very exclusive, with just 5.3% of all U.S. attorneys making the final list in this year's edition.

As tried-and-true Family Lawyers, Stann Givens and Chris Givens have proven themselves capable of guiding individuals, parents, children, and families through the toughest of life experiences. They've been trusted by clients and colleagues across the Tampa Bay area and have cultivated reputations and leaders in their area of practice.

Stann Givens . Founding Partner Stann W. Givens has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 1999. Backed by over 40 years of experience, Givens has helped thousands of clients in complex cases of divorce, alimony, asset division, and family law, and routinely represents high-profile clients such as professional athletes, corporate executives, and celebrities. He is one of just a small percentage of attorneys to be Board Certified in Marital and Family Law by the Florida Bar and is a former President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

Chris Givens . Partner Chris Givens was selected to The Best Lawyers in America for the fourth consecutive year for his work in Collaborative Law and Family Law. Chris has been widely recognized by his peers, having been named to the Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars list from 2013 to 2017, the Florida Super Lawyers list since 2019, and the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. Chris is Co-Author of the Alimony chapter in the Florida Bar's book on dissolution of marriage, as well as the Child Support Modification chapter for the Bar's post-decree modifications book

Givens Law Group is a nationally recognized divorce and family law firm serving individuals and families across Tampa and South Florida. Rated among the nation's Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" in Family Law by U.S. News, the firm has helped thousands of clients successfully resolve all types or marital and family law cases. For more information, visit: www.tampafamilylaw.com.

Media Contact:

Stann Givens

stann@tampafamilylaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Givens Law Group