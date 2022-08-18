Three Muskat, Mahony & Devine Attorneys Selected to Best Lawyers in America 2023

Mike Muskat, Corey Devine and Nicole Su recognized for work in Labor and Employment law

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three attorneys with Houston-based Muskat, Mahony & Devine have been selected to the 2023 list of Best Lawyers in America, one of the most highly-respected legal guides in the United States.

Partners Mike Muskat and Corey Devine earned repeat honors for their work in labor and employment law, and associate Nicole Su was named to the list of Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch."

Mr. Muskat is a Board-Certified Labor and Employment lawyer who has litigated hundreds of cases on behalf of employers involving nearly every type of employment law claim. His work in Labor and Employment litigation has also been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation.

Mr. Devine is recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in labor and employment law management. Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law, his practice includes traditional employment, wage and hour, and unfair competition disputes and counseling. Mr. Devine has also been honored as a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star and was named to Houston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list.

Ms. Su currently focuses her practice on litigating employment matters and assisting employers navigating the complex issues that arise within the employer/employee relationship. This is Ms. Su's first year on the "Ones to Watch" list, which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys rising in their careers.

"We love working on behalf of our clients each and every day, so to be honored for the work we love is really something special," said Mr. Muskat. "And it doesn't get any better than being recognized based on feedback from our clients and our peers."

The Best Lawyers in America list is based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. To read more, visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/muskat-mahony-devine-llp/67626/US.

Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP is a Houston-based labor and employment law firm that delivers big firm expertise and sophistication with a personal approach. Founded in 2006, M2D partners daily with some of the world's largest and most sophisticated employers to find solutions to their toughest labor and employment challenges. Its lawyers have a successful track record for resolving all types of employment-related disputes, including those involving claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, violations of wage-and-hour laws, and unfair competition.

