Aldous \ Walker LLP Trial Lawyers Make 2023 Best Lawyers List

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Civil Trial Lawyers from Dallas-based Aldous \ Walker LLP were named to this year's publication of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Attorneys Charla Aldous, Brent Walker, and Caleb Miller were each recognized for their work representing Plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation, with Aldous also earning recognition in the category of Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs. Firm Partners Aldous and Walker additionally mark their 21st and 6th consecutive year of selection, respectively.

Charla G. Aldous : Charla Aldous has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 2003 and has earned Best Lawyers highest "Lawyer of the Year" distinction a total of seven times (2009, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021). In November 2021 , Aldous made history as the first woman to earn the Texas Trial Lawyers Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brent R. Walker : Brent Walker has been included in Best Lawyers since 2017. His 2023 Best Lawyers selection follows his recent inclusion to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumers list and the D Magazine 2022 "Best Lawyers in Dallas " list.

Caleb N. Miller : Caleb Miller was selected to Best Lawyers 2023 in the category of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. He has been named to The Best Lawyers in America since 2020 and was most recently selected to D Magazine's 2022 Best Lawyers Under 40.

What it Means to be a Best Lawyers Honoree

Best Lawyers vets thousands of nominees to create its annual list and relies heavily on fellow leading lawyers to review candidates on criteria that include their professionalism, representative cases, notable results, and reputation.

Because Best Lawyers' employs a purely peer review selection process, The Best Lawyers in America is viewed widely as a trusted resource for identifying the nation's best and brightest attorneys. For consumers in need of skilled counsel, turning to an advocate whose been featured in Best Lawyers means they'll be working with a professional who has demonstrated exceptional knowledge and success in their areas of practice while earning the respect of their peers along the way.

Aldous \ Walker LLP is a Dallas-based trial firm that's earned national recognition and U.S. News' highest Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" ranking for its work litigating complex personal injury and civil claims. With a success record that includes multi-million-dollar recoveries and results that have shaped Texas law, the firm is trusted by clients and colleagues across the country. For more information, visit www.AldousLaw.com.

