Bridget O'Brien Swartz Joins Mission Management & Trust Co. as Vice President & Fiduciary Counsel

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Management & Trust Co. (Mission Trust) is pleased to welcome Bridget O'Brien Swartz as its Vice President & Fiduciary Counsel. Swartz will facilitate the expansion and development of trust services beyond the traditional offerings to also include settlement planning, qualified settlement funds, special needs trusts, and settlement preservation trusts throughout Arizona.

Swartz comes to Mission Trust after practicing law for over 25 years with a primary focus on special needs law, most recently as Senior Counsel at Dyer, Bregman & Ferris, PLLC in Phoenix. Swartz has substantial knowledge and experience in planning for individuals with disabilities under the age of 65 and their families, including but not limited to, assisting clients with public benefits eligibility issues, personal injury settlement planning, guardianship and conservatorship, and special needs trust drafting and administration.

On joining Mission Trust, Swartz said: "As a long-time practitioner of special needs law and former trust officer, I learned the importance of developing a holistic plan not only understood by the client and acceptable to the court, but when implemented, makes a meaningful difference for the client, enhancing his or her quality of life and providing flexibility in responding to ever-changing circumstances. I hope to bring my experience and aspirations to Mission Management & Trust to build on its tremendous reputation in the Tucson community, and to reverberate throughout the State of Arizona and expand upon the quality financial and fiduciary services it already provides."

Swartz is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). She remains involved with national attorney organizations such as the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), where she is currently Vice President, and the Special Needs Alliance. She frequently authors and presents on topics related to special needs law.

Originally from Duluth, Minn., Swartz obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame before matriculating to Arizona State University, where she earned her law degree at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and her Master of Public Administration. Swartz can be reached at Bridget@MissionTrust.com or by calling (602) 735-0891.

About Mission Management & Trust Co.

Mission Management & Trust Co. (Mission Trust), based in Tucson, Ariz., is an Arizona-chartered, independent trust company specializing in trust and estate services, asset management, and securities custody. Established in 1994, Mission Trust was acquired by Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) in February 2022 to complement and augment its array of online, retail, and mobile banking and financial services. Visit MissionTrust.com to learn more.

