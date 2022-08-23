The Kraft Group Taps Dell Technologies for Consistent IT Operations Across its Businesses and at the Edge

Dell solutions enhance Gillette Stadium fan experience

ROUND ROCK, Texas and FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Kraft Group drives real-time insights across its businesses while enhancing the fan experience at Gillette Stadium with Dell Technologies

New consistent IT platform, cybersecurity and data protection solutions safeguard infrastructure, applications and data

The Kraft Group scales IT while advancing sustainability goals with Dell infrastructure

The Kraft Group – a holding company with diverse interests that include the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium – is working with Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to create a more data-driven, immersive and secure experience for fans and employees.

As one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, the Kraft Group sought to create a technology infrastructure to support its growing portfolio of businesses in professional sports, manufacturing and real estate development. Operating in more than 120 countries, the Kraft Group engaged with Dell to assist in building a consistent platform that spans across all its businesses.

"Sports and business never sleep. With our diverse portfolio, it is critical we continuously modernize our infrastructure technology to keep pace with all the industries we support," said Michael Israel, CIO, the Kraft Group. "Our information technology is critical to supporting global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and ensuring our nearly 10,000 employees have the tools they need to drive our growth around the world. Our work with Dell creates a platform to help us capitalize on emerging opportunities like edge computing and enhancing cyber resiliency and safety of facilities."

Fans win with real-time, engaging experiences delivered by edge computing

Focused on delivering engaging game-day experiences at Gillette Stadium and taking a proactive approach to physical security, the Kraft Group is working with Dell to capture data at the edge and use real-time insights to meet sports fans where they are – at their seats, on their mobile devices and in parking areas.

From the moment they enter the property, guests can use their mobile devices to be guided to open parking spots and their seats.

Once in their seats, their mobile devices can be used to order concessions without missing a moment of the game, quickly access fan-cam views and interact with games and social media.

The Wi-Fi network is continuously analyzed to improve connectivity and apply resources where needed to ensure a seamless stadium experience.

Rapid analytics at the edge help concession stands run more efficiently with real-time alerts that flag low inventory and speed restocking.

A real-time view of security throughout the stadium helps keep guests and employees safe.

"Devices like mobile phones and inventory tracking technologies are changing the way fans experience an event, and edge technology has opened doors we didn't think were possible even a decade ago," said John Byrne, president of North America Sales, Dell Technologies. "The Kraft Group engaged us to create a modern infrastructure that scales with its growing businesses and powers endless innovation around the fan experience. Now, they're poised to run data-rich analytics, which is key to creating a fun and safe experience for fans, whether they're in the stadium or tuning in from home."

Future-proofing infrastructure with cyber resiliency and sustainability efforts

Despite having a diverse portfolio of businesses, the Kraft Group desired to standardize IT across all of them to deliver a consistent experience and enhance its cybersecurity protection, all while upholding its commitment to sustainability.

Working with Dell and Secureworks, the Kraft Group is taking a cloud-native approach with cybersecurity analytics solution for threat detection and response. The company's IT team is using Dell data protection solutions and software for proactive health monitoring, predicative analytics and machine learning across its Dell systems to help ensure smooth operations across businesses.

The Kraft Group has reduced its overall storage footprint by 40% using Dell PowerStore storage systems deployed at the edge and in the data center. The new approach has also led to decreasing IT expenditures by 25-30%.

The Kraft Group also replaced aging infrastructure with Dell VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure, supporting its commitment to sustainability by reducing the Kraft Group's data center by over 20,000 square feet. With Dell's advanced automation and workload consolidation capabilities, the Kraft Group can more easily adapt and modernize its environment as requirements change. Dell PowerEdge servers, storage systems and AI software provide the foundation for the Kraft Group's real-time insights to enhance the fan experience.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About The Kraft Group

The Kraft Group is the holding company of the Kraft family's portfolio of businesses, which range across many verticals, including paper and packaging, sports and entertainment, real estate and venture investing. The portfolio consists of over 100 venture and private equity direct investments, including Rand-Whitney Container, Rand-Whitney Containerboard, Rand-Whitney Recycling, International Forest Products, New-Indy Container Corporation, Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots and New England Revolution. Headquartered in Foxborough, Mass., each of the Kraft Group's companies operates with the mission of building a mutually beneficial long-term relationship with all its business partners. For more information, please visit www.thekraftgroup.com

Copyright © 2022 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

