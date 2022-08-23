MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CFO TO SPEAK AT BANK OF AMERICA SECURITIES GAMING AND LODGING CONFERENCE SEPTEMBER 8; REMARKS TO BE WEBCAST

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeny Oberg, chief financial officer and executive vice president, business operations at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will speak at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference, to be held on Thursday, September 8 in New York, NY. Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 8:40 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "BofA Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until October 8, 2022, at the same site.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

