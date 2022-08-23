Psoriasis Action Month: Codex Beauty Labs Awarded National Psoriasis Foundation's Seal of Recognition for Complete Antü Skin Barrier Repair Collection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty Labs , an innovative, sustainable skincare brand combining ethnobotany, genetics, and plant-based biotech actives, has been granted the Seal of Recognition by the National Psoriasis Foundation for four additional Antü skincare products. The Seal of Recognition demonstrates that these products are safe as part of a daily skin care routine for individuals with psoriatic disease and/or sensitive to severely sensitive skin.

"We are thrilled that four more of our products – in fact the complete Antü Skin Barrier Repair Collection – have been recognized as safe to use for the roughly 8 million people in the United States who suffer from psoriasis. It is an honor to receive this Seal of Recognition. The National Psoriasis Foundation is doing incredible work helping those with psoriasis get the treatment, education and support they need," says Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO, Codex Beauty Labs. "At Codex Beauty Labs, we are dedicated to clinically proven, sustainable skincare focused on protecting and restoring the skin barrier while supporting the microbiome."

The additional Codex Beauty Labs products that have earned the Seal of Recognition are Antü Skin Barrier Night Cream, Antü Brightening Eye Cream, Antü Toning Radiance Mist and Antü Refreshing Gel Cleanser.

"We are proud to recognize innovative products that are designed to not irritate the dry, painful, itchy, flaky symptoms of psoriasis," said Leah M. Howard, J.D., President and CEO, National Psoriasis Foundation. "Products are independently reviewed by a panel of dermatologists and people living with psoriasis before they are recognized by NPF as gentle for skin afflicted with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis."

All products awarded the Seal of Recognition must have test data showing they are non-toxic, non-irritating, non-sensitizing, and safely help in managing symptoms of psoriatic disease or sensitive skin. Product data is independently reviewed by a panel of Board-Certified dermatology and rheumatology doctors before being granted the Seal.

About Codex Beauty

Codex Beauty Labs is an innovative, data-driven, plant-powered biotech skincare brand, focused on providing functional, clinically proven products that leverage its biotech-fermented, food-grade PreservX® preservation system for microbiome support, and airless sugarcane packaging for sustainability. Visit www.codexbeauty.com to learn more about our Bia™ ultra-hydration and Antü™ skin barrier repair collections.

