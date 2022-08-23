UPCOMING U.S. FLAGSHIP MSC SEASCAPE COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL SEA TRIALS

MSC Seascape, the second ship in the Seaside EVO class, enters final phase of preparation for inaugural season in the Caribbean in four months

The innovative ship will feature elegant dining venues and immersive entertainment options, all while bringing guests closer to the sea

GENEVA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Seascape successfully completed her first intensive systems tests at sea during a multi-day trial from August 17-20. This will be MSC Cruises' fourth Seaside-class ship and second in the Seaside EVO subclass built by Fincantieri in Italy, which is one of the world's largest ship building groups.

MSC Seascape enters her final phase of preparation prior to an inaugural season in the Caribbean.

The Seaside EVO ships are an evolution of the innovative and popular Seaside class with striking design features, stunning public spaces, and exciting new experiences for guests. MSC Seascape pays tribute to the beauty of the ocean and is designed to help guests enjoy new horizons at sea.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "Seeing our new U.S. flagship achieve another major milestone on the way to delivery is incredibly exciting for all of us here at MSC Cruises. Guests love our ongoing commitment to bring the newest and most advanced ships to the U.S. because it gives them access to the very best cruising has to offer. MSC Seascape takes everything that's fantastic about our Seaside-class ships and makes it even better, and sending her to gorgeous destinations like Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve creates an unbeatable vacation experience—on land and at sea."

The 169,400 GT ship will be delivered to MSC Cruises in late November and will come into service in December 2022, sailing year-round from Miami to the Caribbean. Following MSC World Europa, MSC Seascape will be the second MSC Cruises ship to launch this year.

Cruise lovers can be first on board by sailing MSC Seascape's delivery trip across the Atlantic. The MSC Grand Voyage will depart Civatavecchia (Rome) on Saturday, November 19 and make stops in Spain, Portugal and Bermuda prior to arriving in New York City on Monday, December 5—making it a memorable way to spend Thanksgiving at sea.

The naming ceremony for MSC Seascape will take place in New York on December 7, 2022, at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. The new ship will offer two different seven-night itineraries:

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas , San Juan in Puerto Rico , and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico , George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica

MSC Seascape Highlights

As with her sister ship, 65 percent of MSC Seascape's public spaces have been completely reimagined from the original Seaside class design. These spaces will bring the guest experience to the next level and offer beautiful venues and locations to discover new horizons at sea:

98 hours of live entertainment per cruise, 7,567 square feet of dedicated kids' space, and cutting-edge amusement options

2,270 cabins with 12 different types of staterooms and suites with balconies, including coveted aft suites

11 dining venues—plus 19 bars and lounges—with plenty of options for dining and drinking outdoors

Six swimming pools, including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

The MSC Yacht Club will be one of the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises' fleet, offering more than 32,000 square feet of space with sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship

An expansive waterfront promenade even closer to the water, stretching nearly 1,800 feet

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on deck 16 with a unique view of the ocean

MSC Seascape Environmental Technology

The ship will feature the latest environmental technologies, which include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of the four Wartsila 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90 percent by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water. MSC Seascape's hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system will remove 98 percent of Sulphur Oxide from its emissions.

MSC Seascape is fitted with best-in-class wastewater treatment systems with purification standards higher than most wastewater treatments facilities on land. The vessel is equipped with advanced waste management systems, ballast water treatment systems approved by the United States Coast Guard, the latest-technology systems for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces, and various energy-efficiency improvements – from heat recovery systems to LED lighting able to save energy.

The ship will feature an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce and isolate the potential effects on marine mammals.

