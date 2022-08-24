Humu Announces Scott Chancellor as its New Chief Executive Officer

Laszlo Bock, co-founder of Humu, steps into a new role as Executive Chairman with Scott Chancellor succeeding him as CEO.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humu , an HR technology company that uses science-backed nudges to help managers develop high-performing teams, today announced that Scott Chancellor will join as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting August 29. Chancellor succeeds Laszlo Bock, who co-founded Humu and served as its CEO since 2017. Bock will be stepping into an Executive Chairman role, presiding over Humu's Board of Directors.

Chancellor joins Humu from Apptio where he spent the past three years in the role of Chief Product & Technology Officer. During his time there, he oversaw a period of rapid product and revenue growth for the company, leading its expansion into the Cloud Financial Management and Enterprise Agile Planning markets, while modernizing and revitalizing Apptio's core product offering.

Prior to joining Apptio, Chancellor spent over seven years at Amazon Web Services, where he founded and led the company's AWS Insights organization as General Manager and was responsible for several of AWS's most used services, including all of its cloud financial management services.

Chancellor has also held roles at Hewlett-Packard, Wachovia Securities, and the United States Department of Defense. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington, where he studied accounting and computer science, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

"As a leader, I am excited by opportunities for spectacular growth—through building exceptional products that enable organizations to live up to their values," said Chancellor. "I am inspired by Humu's mission to make work better and by the chance to guide the team in helping the world's largest companies empower their managers and accelerate their employees' success."

"It's rare to find a leader who excels in business growth and product innovation, and deeply values shaping a great organizational culture," said TCV Venture Partner Jessica Neal and board member at Humu. "After running an extensive search process, we are thrilled to have Scott join as CEO and believe he is the best possible person to lead Humu into this next chapter."

With Chancellor leading the company as CEO, Laszlo Bock will still play an active role in Humu as the board's Executive Chairman, and as an advisor and spokesperson. "Over the past five years, it's been a privilege to build the foundation of Humu and lead it through transformational growth," said Bock. "I'm excited for my new role in the company and this next chapter under Scott's leadership. His track record of scaling user and revenue growth will bring us even closer to achieving the mission that we set five years ago: make work better."

