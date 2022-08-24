ZEBOX America's new batch of startups to reimagine global logistics and mobility

This cohort of 9 new startups marks a key milestone in ZEBOX America's development in a wide range of industries, technologies, and product types.

Officially inaugurated in April 2022 , ZEBOX America already comprises 17 startups.

ARLINGTON, Va, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International startup incubator and accelerator ZEBOX America today announced a new cohort of 9 startups, marking a key milestone as the tech hub works to reimagine and revitalize the North American supply chain, logistics, mobility and Industry 4.0 sectors.

Initiated in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, ZEBOX has supported in less than 4 years more than 85 startups, building successful businesses that have raised tens of millions of dollars in venture funding and created significant numbers of new high-skilled jobs. The newly announced cohorts of startups will benefit from the connections and industry expertise of ZEBOX's corporate partners, which include BNSF Railway, Cargomatic, CEVA Logistics, EDRAY, Ingram Industries, project44, the Port of Virginia, TRAC Intermodal, and RoadOne.

The 9 new startups are:

BasicBlock , a freight-factoring app that simplifies payment for drivers and carriers. , a freight-factoring app that simplifies payment for drivers and carriers.

DriverFly , a digital job board connecting drivers with better opportunities; , a digital job board connecting drivers with better opportunities;

Haul , an employment solution for truck-less freight drivers; , an employment solution for truck-less freight drivers;

HeroWear , a lightweight spring-powered exoskeleton to support worker health; , a lightweight spring-powered exoskeleton to support worker health;

SiteTrax.io , a platform for tracking containers in real-time; , a platform for tracking containers in real-time;

Splice , a low-code platform for integration of the full logistics ecosystem. , a low-code platform for integration of the full logistics ecosystem.

Tag-N-Trac , a breakthrough in wireless supply chain traceability and visibility; , a breakthrough in wireless supply chain traceability and visibility;

Voxel , an AI-powered solution for curbing operational risk and managing workplace safety; , an AI-powered solution for curbing operational risk and managing workplace safety;

WARP , a middle-mile freight network to optimize shipping; , a middle-mile freight network to optimize shipping;

A rapidly extended network of 17 startups

Through these partnerships, portfolio startups receive access to co-development programs, enabling faster and more market-attuned product development for emerging companies. Portfolio startups also benefit from exclusive access to ZEBOX's pool of top-flight angel investors and venture capitalists, as well as the accelerator's fast-growing international network of talented professionals in sales and marketing, engineering and operations.

The selected startups represent the cutting edge in logistics, mobility, transportation and supply chain innovation. Following a rigorous application process led by a seasoned selection committee, these startups represent a wide range of industries, technologies and product types to join the ZEBOX America program. They join ZEBOX America's founding cohort of 8 startups, selected in early 2022, many of which have already secured significant venture funding, investments, and industry partnerships.

"Selecting and welcoming new startups is one of the most exciting and important tasks we undertake at ZEBOX and it's something we take incredibly seriously," said Charley Dehoney, Vice President of ZEBOX America. "The new cohorts of startups have been through a rigorous selection process and they've proven their ability to unlock new technologies and propel the logistics and supply chain space in important new directions. In partnership with top industry leaders from across the world, I'm confident that our North America headquarters will continue raising the bar for innovation."

About ZEBOX

ZEBOX is a global incubator and accelerator dedicated to fostering innovation by forging compelling collaborations between early-stage startups and corporate stakeholders. Founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, ZEBOX enables the supply chain of the future by focusing on two key segments: Transportation/logistics and Industry 4.0. ZEBOX accelerates digitalization, automation, and sustainability by harnessing new technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and robotics.

ZEBOX is building a diverse ecosystem bringing together stakeholders including corporate partners, entrepreneurs, early-stage startups, and a wide range of professional services providers.

Launched in February 2021, ZEBOX America is led by Charley Dehoney, a veteran entrepreneur and recognized transportation, supply chain, and logistics technology expert.

To learn more about ZEBOX and its programs, please visit www.ze-box.io/en/ .

