Summer's Eve® Refreshes Products With Exciting New Look

The Leading Intimate Care Brand Celebrates 50 Years by Developing New Packaging to Inspire Self-Care

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, self-care has no boundaries. A ripple effect of the pandemic, this year saw a boost for one of the fastest growing wellness categories – feminine hygiene – with usage up to 51 percent*. Summer's Eve®, the No.1 feminine hygiene brand in the U.S., is reimagining its line of intimate care products to standout on shelves and in showers with new colors and sleek graphics, as more consumers continue to embrace total self-care. Each collection in the portfolio now features a different design and feel that reflect the scents and uses of the products – the Refresh collection offers bright colors and florals, the Gentle collection has a dreamy cloud aesthetic and the Active collection has a strong performance visual that includes black accents and beads. The new Summer's Eve® packaging design makes it easy to find preferred scents or create an experiential bathroom scape by mixing and matching the products you love.

The New Look Of The Summer's Eve Portfolio (PRNewswire)

With 50 years of expertise and leadership in the category, Summer's Eve® has been committed to creating products that inspire confidence and seamlessly fit into the everchanging lives of consumers. With best-selling washes and fan-favorite wipes and sprays that are gynecologist tested and made specifically for the intimate area, the brand continues to live out its mission with this latest evolution – helping consumers feel ready for anything. Putting women's needs first, Summer's Eve® has products for people that are both on-the-go or at home with a gentle fragrance or none at all – to fit into any lifestyle or daily routine.

"At Summer's Eve®, we have been dedicated to supporting women for over 50 years and want to continue to evolve as a brand with our consumers and their needs," said Jeanne Collins, Vice President of Marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "With changing times bringing new focuses for our consumers, we want to continue to support and empower them with new products that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle and look great too."

Whether you're starting your day by hitting the gym or relaxing at night getting ready for bed, Summer's Eve® has a variety of products to customize any intimate care routine. For a daily kickstart or nightly wind-down, the Summer's Eve® Cleansing Washes help to gently cleanse the intimate area in the bath or shower. After running around with kids or doing errands, the Summer's Eve® Cleansing Cloths can help remove odor-causing bacteria on-the-go. For a quick mid-day refresh, try the Summer's Eve® Daily Freshening Spray. Summer's Eve® also offers unique products like the Active Daily Performance Chafe Gel and Spa Intimate Skin Serum to enhance your self-care routine.

The Summer's Eve® portfolio was created for a woman's most intimate area. Every product is gynecologist tested, and gentle enough to use every day and free from dyes, and parabens. To help consumers find their favorite Summer's Eve® product, visit the brand website and take the quiz at https://www.summerseve.com/quiz-ps.

The new Summer's Eve® packaging will be rolling out on shelves this summer. You can find the brand's variety of products in food, drug and mass retailers nationwide as well as on Amazon.

Visit www.summerseve.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram for more information!

*Mintel: FEMININE HYGIENE AND SANITARY PROTECTION PRODUCTS US, 2022

About Summer's Eve®

Summer's Eve® has focused on cleansing products just for women since 1972. As the trusted leader in intimate care, the brand is known for developing personal care products that are gynecologist and dermatologist-tested for safety and help women feel fresh every day. As the needs of women around the world change, Summer's Eve® is dedicated to evolving and offering a wide range of products that fit within a woman's life. Learn more at www.summerseve.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Beano® gas prevention, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Summer’s Eve