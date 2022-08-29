Forbes names the University of South Florida as one of the state's top employers

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of South Florida is among the state's best employers, according to a list just released by Forbes.

In America's Best Employers by State, USF ranks No. 21 out of 100 public and private employers across a wide array of industries and No. 2 among higher education institutions.

"The University of South Florida is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top employers in Florida," USF President Rhea Law said. "Our faculty and staff are crucial to achieving our strategic goals of promoting student success, strengthening excellence in research, and enhancing partnerships and collaborations within and outside of USF. We value our employees and are committed to recruiting and retaining top talent by fostering an inclusive culture that supports their well-being."

Angie Sklenka, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said, "USF has taken an inward focus to invest in its people."

"When faculty and staff are energized and find joy at work, our students and research will flourish," she said. "Higher education is finally acknowledging the importance of the need for a modern talent management infrastructure. USF recognizes human resources as a strategic benefit to our organizational performance and has elevated the function to the president to support the growth of our people."

USF has implemented a number of human resources-related initiatives over the past year, including:

A program to cover tuition for dependents of employees

A hybrid, flexible work environment

Improved total rewards and competitive wage analysis to attract and retain high-performing people

Enhanced employee recognition

An Employee Success Center with free and discounted leadership training available for career growth (live and online training)

USF employs nearly 15,700 people across its campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota-Manatee.

Forbes partnered with the market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list, surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees across 25 industry sectors. The list – one for each of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia – ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations. Among the topics addressed in the survey were working conditions, salary, potential for growth, remote-work benefits, and initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Just last month, USF was named as one of the nation's best employers for women in Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women. USF ranks No. 22 on that list, which includes employers across a wide range of industries.

About the University of South Florida

The University of South Florida, a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success, generates an annual economic impact of more than $6 billion. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report's national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state's 12 public universities. USF has earned widespread national recognition for its success graduating under-represented minority and limited-income students at rates equal to or higher than white and higher income students. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Learn more at www.usf.edu .

