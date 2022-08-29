FrontRunnerHC names Tim Mueller as VP of Client Services

Long-time healthcare executive brings expertise in client management, strategy execution, operational performance, and value-based outcomes

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontRunnerHC, a leading SaaS technology provider that helps healthcare facilities and labs maximize reimbursements with instantaneous access to accurate patient demographic, insurance, and financial information, today announced the hiring of Tim Mueller as the company's Vice President of Client Services.

"Tim's expertise will further fuel our clients' success and the success of FrontRunnerHC." - CEO John (JD) Donnelly

Mueller brings decades-long experience in client management and executive leadership with several national healthcare companies. At FrontRunnerHC, Mueller will help ensure the success of the company's many clients through the leadership and deployment of their Implementation, Operations, and Client Success teams.

FrontRunnerHC CEO John (JD) Donnelly said, "Tim's extensive experience in client engagement, quality improvement, and revenue cycle management coupled with his experience working inside healthcare organizations are the perfect combination for this new role at FrontRunnerHC." He added, "I have no doubt that his strategic and tactical expertise will further fuel our clients' success as well as the success of FrontRunnerHC."

Prior to joining FrontRunnerHC, Mueller was the VP of Client Success at XSOLIS where he led the client support, account management, and clinical engagement teams responsible for the satisfaction, growth, and renewal of their provider and payer clients. Mueller also spent 10 years at UnitedHealth Group (Optum and UnitedHealthcare) in a variety of executive roles including VP of National Accounts. He also held leadership and consulting positions at other respected healthcare companies including GE Healthcare, Cerner, and HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital (now Encompass Health).

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about healthcare. I have a deep appreciation for the patient care that labs and healthcare organizations provide and understand firsthand the need for strong healthcare operations and financials for their sustainability and growth," says Mueller. "Working with FrontRunnerHC and its wide suite of healthcare clients is particularly exciting to me given the many challenges organizations face. I see a real opportunity to help them in achieving their goals and improving their bottom line in a patient-centric way."

Mueller has earned master's degrees in business administration, healthcare administration, and physical therapy. His MBA and MSHA are from the University of Colorado-Denver, his MSPT is from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Physical Therapy Program in Denver, and his BA in biology is from Capital University, Columbus, OH. He is Six Sigma Black Belt certified and has served as a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Examiner. Mueller is member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

FrontRunnerHC's data automation platform helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursement while also enhancing their patients' experience with instantaneous access to patient demographic, insurance, and financial information as early as possible and often as needed. FrontRunnerHC finds, verifies, and fixes patient information in real-time and at any point during the care journey, leveraging its access to the most payers in the industry. Defining the patient experience as the clinical journey + the financial journey™, FrontRunnerHC helps address the challenges that jeopardize both the organization's ability to get paid and their patients' experience. FrontRunnerHC has been recognized with many industry accolades including Inc. magazine's list of "America's fastest-growing private companies" for four years in a row and Inc.'s 2022 list of "America's Best Workplaces".

