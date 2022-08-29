Porton Advanced and Kun Tuo Announce Strategic Partnership to Deepen Gene and Cell Therapy CDMO and Clinical Research Services

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, 2022, Porton Advanced Solutions (hereinafter referred to as "Porton Advanced") and Kun Tuo Medical Research and Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Kun Tuo") established a strategic partnership in gene and cell therapy R&D, manufacturing and clinical services to accelerate the development and industrialization of innovative drugs.

Through this strategic cooperation, Porton Advanced and Kun Tuo will fully leverage their strengths, client resources and professional team capabilities to deepen cooperation in gene and cell therapy R&D, manufacturing and clinical research, providing one-stop CDMO and clinical research services for innovative drug companies and cooperating to establish a high-quality gene and cell therapy industry ecosystem.

Focusing on gene and cell therapy, Porton Advanced has built CDMO platforms for plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, nucleic acid therapy and microbial vector based gene therapy . In the process of gene and cell therapy drug development, Porton Advanced can provide CDMO services such as IND-CMC pharmacological research and clinical sample GMP production. Up to now, the cell therapy CDMO platform houses more than 22 cell therapy IND-CMC projects, covering various cell types such as CAR-T, UCAR-T, TCR-T, TIL, CAR-MSC, CAR-NK, NK and RBC.

As a clinical research organization (CRO) specially established by IQVIA for the Chinese market, Kun Tuo inherits its refined quality management system and standards, coupled with abundant clinical resources, offering high quality CRO services throughout IND to NDA. Since its establishment in 2011, Kun Tuo has provided over 1,000 clinical study services for multiple renowned pharmaceutical companies at home and abroad.

Dr. Wang Yangzhou, CEO of Porton Advanced, said, "We are very pleased to announce that we entered into a strategic partnership with Kun Tuo. Porton Advanced focuses on the field of gene and cell therapy and is committed to establishing a global, end-to-end CDMO service platform, while Kun Tuo delves into clinical research services and has very rich clinical resources as well as a highly professional clinical research & reporting team with strict quality standards. Through our in-depth cooperation and integration of resources and advantages, both parties will help to promote the construction of the gene and cell therapy industry ecosystem and empower more new drugs to scale new level based on an integrated drug service platform, thereby allowing enabling public's early access to good medicines."

Wang Ling, General Manager of Kun Tuo, said, "Cell and gene therapy is a new generation of breakthrough therapies after small molecule and large molecule targeted therapies, and it is also one of the most promising sectors of biopharmaceuticals at present. As a full-service CRO focusing on local clinical trials in China, Kun Tuo has built a dedicated team to conduct clinical trials of cell therapy-related products since 2018, and has been taking the lead in the field of cell and gene therapy. We also provide services from clinical development to commercialization strategy research for our clients with the commercialization team of our group company IQVIA, so that the products can serve patients faster and better. Porton Advanced is a well-known CDMO company d with professional and rich experience in drug development and manufacturing in the industry We hope that by joining hands with Porton Advanced, we can combine the expertise and strengths of both sides to provide domestic biopharmaceutical companies with a one-stop solution from drug R&D, clinical trials to commercialization."

Established in Suzhou Industrial Park in December 2018, by its parent company Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. (Stock Code: 300363), Porton Advanced has built a CDMO platform integrating plasmid, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, nucleic acid therapy and microbial vectors used for gene therapy (MVGTs), providing end-to-end services from cell banking, process development and analytical development, cGMP production to final Fill and Finish , investigator-initiated clinical trials (IIT), investigational new drugs (IND), clinical trials to commercial production. Porton Advanced is dedicated to support sponsors advance their GCT drug development and market launches.

Porton Advanced focuses solely on gene and cell therapy services. Built on the professional experience of its cohort of world-class professionals, as well as on the successes of its parent company, Porton Advanced insists on "Customer First" and the tenet of "Compliance, Expertise, Focus, Open Collaboration". With its key focus on protecting IP for its sponsors, through its comprehensive project management and quality systems, Porton Advanced strives to bring gene and cell therapy products to the clinic and the market through its quality CDMO services, and help bring the best medicine to the public sooner.

KunTuo, as a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) specially set up in China by IQVIA (a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA) and with a team of nearly 1000 employees, is dedicated to provide high-quality and reliable clinical research services for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device & Diagnostic (MDD) enterprises. Since its establishment in 2011, Kuntuo has provided more than 1000 clinical research services for many well-known pharmaceutical and device companies in China and abroad and now has accumulated rich clinical resources, including more than 10,000 departments' enrollment data and nearly 500 institutions'/departments' process information. Kuntuo inherits IQVIA's sound quality management system and quality standards, and provides biomedical enterprises with higher quality and more responsive service model from IND to NDA through the application and optimization of IQVIA's global operation experience and expertise.

