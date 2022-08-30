The City of Milford, CT launches mobile parking payment option with Passport

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coastal City of Milford is partnering with mobility software and payments company, Passport, to offer visitors a more convenient way to pay for parking at more than 750 on and off-street spaces across the Walnut and Gulf beach areas. The contactless payment application, Passport Parking, allows users to pay for parking seamlessly through their smartphones. The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

To begin a parking session using the Passport Parking app, users simply create an account with their email address or phone number and enter their license plate number (for off-street lots) or their parking space number (for on-street parking) and desired length of stay. Users can extend sessions remotely and review parking history and receipts with just a few taps.

"With Passport's mobile parking app, visitors looking to spend time in our charming, coastal city can now experience seamless, user-friendly parking payments," says Milford Police Chief Keith Mello. "In using Passport's platform, we are digitizing our parking operations, which allows us to cater to the needs of our community and operate more efficiently on the backend by centralizing our mobility data."

Cities and private operators in North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, the City of Milford will also power its enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it to aggregate all mobility data and centralize the management of rates and policies through one system.

"More than 800 communities across the US, and many municipalities in Connecticut such as Manchester, Fairfield and West Hartford, trust Passport's platform to manage their parking and mobility needs," says Mollie Bolin, Passport account executive. "We are thrilled to expand this innovative technology to the City of Milford so that they can use the data and insights collected from Passport's platform to offer easier parking payments and to more dynamically manage its curb space."

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

