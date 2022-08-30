Curebase Names Digital Infrastructure Veteran Matt Lanier as VP of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named veteran digital infrastructure executive Matt Lanier as vice president of engineering.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase) (PRNewswire)

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial (DCT) model ensures more diverse studies because unique populations – which typically are underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The Curebase platform empowers sponsors, CROs, and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites. Lanier joins the company with a history of successfully evolving emerging technology solutions to achieve top-notch quality products.

"Matt's impressive background in architecting digital infrastructures that enable companies to scale is ideal for us as we continue to grow our business," said Tom Lemberg, founder, and chief executive officer of Curebase. "Likewise, his ability to build, encourage, and lead teams of engaged and passionate professionals will help us meet our goals while further developing skills internally."

Prior to joining Curebase, Lanier was vice president of engineering at Quizlet, dedicated to helping students and their teachers practice and master whatever they are learning. He also worked as director of infrastructure engineering at integrated virtual care and navigation company Grand Rounds (now Included Health) and director of infrastructure at location-based services provider Life360. Lanier earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of San Francisco and comes from a proud tradition of Jesuit-educated technologists.

"The decentralization of access to information and resources is the cornerstone of my technical career," Lanier said. "And that's what excites me about Curebase: The company is committed to enabling more patients to participate in clinical trials through its decentralized model. Curebase's engineers are especially mission-driven and engaged in this life-saving work."

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

