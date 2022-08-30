Equisoft Launches New Solution to Help Wealth Professionals Perform Investment Product Due Diligence

Part of the Equisoft/analyze suite, the new 'Fund Compare' module leverages state-of-the art technology and data to automate the fund analysis process and ensure compliance.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions to the financial industry, today announced the launch of a new module for its Equisoft/analyze solution that is tailored to the wealth management industry. The Fund Compare module is built to help wealth professionals and their companies meet the latest U.S. regulatory requirements, including U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Rule 211.

Fund Compare is an innovative online tool that enables advisors to easily conduct due diligence and achieve compliance by automatically comparing investment fund key metrics, such as historical performance, volatility, product risk, fees, and asset allocation.

"Regulations are changing every day and it can be expensive, confusing, and burdensome to keep up with the information required to provide informed advice to clients and determine the suitability of investment products," said Robert Chaoui, Vice President, Account Management Canada, at Equisoft. "We are so pleased to provide a solution to simplify and automate the fund analysis process without compromising on the details needed to ensure compliance."

While the concept of an application that compares similar funds isn't new, the automatic selection process enabled via the solution's FundAdvantage feature differentiates it from other solutions. Unlike many other tools, it doesn't require users to manually select all the products to compare. Instead, Fund Compare leverages technology and data to automatically select comparable products within the same investment category using a configurable proprietary algorithm.

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com .

