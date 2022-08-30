"It's About That Time" to Show Your School Spirit and Welcome Back Gamedays by Celebrating College Colors Day

Fans can enter to win a trip to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles and unlock an interactive shopping experience using Amazon Alexa®

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th College Colors Day, a national holiday developed by licensing leader CLC to celebrate collegiate fandom and the kickoff of college football's opening weekend, returns on Friday, September 2, uniting fans across the country by encouraging them to represent their favorite schools by wearing their apparel on a single day.

This year's College Colors theme, "It's About That Time," underscores the anticipation and excitement of the upcoming season as college fans count down the minutes until their team's first kickoff of the year.

New this year, fans can interactively shop for college gear by unlocking a new skill on their Amazon device. By simply asking Alexa to "show me my college colors," fans will be guided by top college sports broadcasters Rece Davis or Desmond Howard to the Amazon fan shop for the latest in college fan fashion and spirit items.

"Enthusiasm and anticipation around college sports is at its highest now," said Nicole Armentrout, Senior Vice President, Marketing at CLC. "College fans can't wait to see their teams in action, gather with friends at tailgates and participate in other fun traditions throughout the season. College Colors Day sets the tone and provides a platform for fans to express that eagerness by showing their school spirit to the world. Whether you're hanging up a flag outside of the house or showing off your new gear for the season, 'It's About That Time,' for fans to display their fandom for their favorite college."

Fans are encouraged to show their spirit and engage with their favorite schools via social media by using #CollegeColorsDay. Fans can also visit www.CollegeColorsDay.com for shareable content and more information about the campaign, and to enter for a chance to win daily prizes, from their favorite team's gear to tickets and a trip to the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in Los Angeles via CLC's relationship with the College Football Playoff (CFP) and its foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers program.

Whether it's a specific pre-season ritual, picking out a new lucky game day shirt or gathering with friends to ring in a new season, "it's about that time" for fans to celebrate their favorite college team with College Colors Day.

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

