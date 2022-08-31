EQONEX announces senior hires as it ramps up growth plans for Asset Management

Simon Goodman appointed as Chief Investment Officer, and Benjamin Nudel joins as Head of Investment Research

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQONEX Limited, (NASDAQ: EQOS) ("EQONEX" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, is investing in its team with two high-calibre appointments to its Asset Management business with responsibility for the flagship Bletchley Park Multi-Strategy Fund ("the Fund").

As recently announced, EQONEX is directing significant resources and investment into building its Asset Management business, as part of its drive to deliver a leading digital asset investment platform.

Simon Goodman will join as the Chief Investment Officer, while Benjamin Nudel has been appointed as the Head of Investment Research. Both Simon and Benjamin will build on and enhance the Fund's proven strategies and approach.

In his capacity as Chief Investment Officer, Simon Goodman will also assume a seat on the Fund Manager's Investment Committee. His expertise will support members in making intelligent and insightful investment decisions that will ensure the continuation of the Fund's strong performance.

Simon brings more than two decades of financial markets and investment experience to the role. Most recently, he co-founded PSG Digital, a cryptocurrency-focused investment firm with operations in London and New York, and Peregrine, a next-generation blockchain digital asset allocator.

Prior to that, Simon spent three years with Duet Asset Management as a Partner and Joint Chief Operating Officer. During his time at Duet, his expertise across infrastructure, asset management products, and technology enabled the firm to grow significantly. Notably, Simon spent more than 15 years earlier in his career building out Marshall Wace's presence in Asia.

Benjamin Nudel is a highly regarded digital finance research professional. His digital asset experience dates back to early 2016 from running a miner to currently operating as a validator on a handful of networks. He has a broad skill set across asset, macro, and quantitative analysis. Prior to joining the digital asset industry, Benjamin spent nine years in investment banking, holding roles with HSBC, Société Générale, and BNP Paribas. Benjamin's deep crypto technical knowledge base, coupled with his strong financial acumen will be invaluable as EQONEX looks to further support its clients in navigating the specific nuances of the digital asset space.

Frank Copplestone, EQONEX Head of Asset Management said, "With strong foundations laid, we are entering the next phase of our business plan and we are excited to welcome new members to our high calibre team who will help us scale the business."

"Having recently confirmed EQONEX's intention to invest in building our Asset Management operations, Simon and Benjamin are joining at a very timely moment. I am confident that they both bring the right blend of experience and expertise to help drive the Fund's continued growth and success."

EQONEX Asset Management encompasses key business lines including Investment Products, and The Fund. The Investment Products business recently received prospectus approval from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) which resulted in the launch of the EQONEX Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Note (ETN) on the Deutsche Börse XETRA Exchange in July 2022. EQONEX will also be launching a Structured Products business in the near future that will offer professional investors and institutions exposure to bespoke crypto investments.

Simon said, "I'm delighted to be joining EQONEX as it commits to delivering success in its Asset Management business and I look forward to working with the team to deliver strong investment performance and growth for the fund."

"With its strong focus on a delivering a broad range of products and best-in-class services for institutional clients, EQONEX Asset Management is playing a crucial role in the professionalisation of the digital asset space. I'm excited to be part of a growing team that recognises the potential in this emerging asset class," said Benjamin.

These hires follow the recent appointments of Nick Cogswell to Head of Sales, Asset Management in London and Franklin Heng to Head of Asset Management Asia, based in Hong Kong.

About EQONEX

EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) is a technology-driven digital assets financial services group that provides institutional grade infrastructure and a full suite of custody and asset management solutions to clients. The Group's digital assets ecosystem has been designed to accommodate the needs of institutions and individuals with the same degree of regulatory oversight and security they are accustomed to in traditional financial markets. EQONEX's ecosystem includes Digivault, an FCA- registered custodian, and Asset Management which encompasses investment products and Bletchley Park, a fund of crypto-hedge funds. EQONEX also offers OTC and lending services and a soon-to-be –launched Structured Products business.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com/

View original content:

SOURCE EQONEX