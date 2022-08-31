Everyday Woman to Hold First Awards Night to Recognize Outstanding Female Professionals

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday Woman will hold the first Everyday Woman Awards this year to celebrate the passion and expertise of several women who help empower other female professionals. The event is set to happen at the Embassy Suites, Las Vegas, on October 8, 2022 at 630p.m.

Award recipients in attendance will be recognized for their achievements in their professional field. Over 30 women are receiving awards and are excited to be recognized.

The Everyday Woman community, now more than 13,000 strong, was created for business-minded women who want to make a positive impact in their respective fields. It's a collaborative community founded at the height of the pandemic in 2020 by entrepreneurs Angela Giles and Galit Ventura-Rozen to help female professionals connect with one another and live successful, fulfilling lives with support from other women.

The goal of the Everyday Woman community is to help female professionals turn their business ideas into reality by providing them with the knowledge and inspiration needed to boost their visibility and implement innovative strategies.

Angela and Galit are also excited about the extension of the Everyday Woman Community which includes Everyday Woman TV.

"I have heard numerous times from the ladies being honored that they are beyond excited to be recognized by the community of women for their accomplishments and achievements." Angela Giles.

Through the first Everyday Woman Awards, Galit and Angela will be recognizing women who do what they love, are an expert in their field and are making their communities a better place. For them, community is crucial to cultivating motivation and learning. They are dedicated to providing the support women entrepreneurs need to grow their companies and maximize their profits.

"These women are doing what they love not to get recognized but have said to me, Recognition is appreciated but never expected." Galit Ventura-Rozen

Register here to attend the awards night. This year's Everyday Woman Awards is just another way that Galit and Angela are looking to support women, and uplift them to recognize and realize they are the future and a positive part of the world. As the company continues to offer resources to more female business owners who need further business knowledge and encouragement, look out for more exciting things coming from Everyday Woman. Learn more about Everyday Woman here .

