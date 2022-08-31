Higher Education Servicing Corporation Announces the Launch of HESC Solutions, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Education Servicing Corporation (HESC) is excited to announce the launch of its for-profit subsidiary, HESC Solutions, Inc.

HESC Solutions, Inc. was created to oversee the ongoing development and licensing of the HELIUM Loan Origination and Servicing System, which was first deployed by HESC in 2017, and to provide expanded student loan servicing opportunities with federal student loan contractors.

HELIUM is a state‐of‐the‐art solution capable of originating private student, parent and refinance education loans as well as servicing both FFELP and private education loans. Built with the latest Microsoft technology, HELIUM's modern coding structure and architectural framework provides clients with a rich-UI, web‐based user experience while delivering increased productivity and efficiency, faster turn-around for system development updates, easy connection to ancillary products, and greater control and flexibility of system controls, which are critical for success in an ever-evolving student loan industry. Higher education loan providers and servicers may license HELIUM to manage their own loan origination and/or servicing portfolios or contract directly with HESC to provide third-party loan originations and/or servicing.

HESC Solutions, Inc. also provides subcontracting services for federal student loan servicers including contact center support, back-office processing tasks, and Direct Loan servicing.

"We are excited to launch HESC Solutions, Inc. Now more than ever, we are ready and able to deploy our industry-leading HELIUM software to education loan providers and servicers to help meet the needs of their clients and borrowers. And as a qualified small business with decades of student loan servicing expertise, we are well positioned to serve as a federal student loan subcontractor," said Phillip Wambsganss, President of HESC Solutions, Inc.

For more information, visit www.hescsolutions.com.

Press/Media Contact:

Kevin Montgomery

(817) 265-9158 ext. 4161

info@hescsolutions.com

About HESC

Higher Education Servicing Corporation ("HESC") is a private, nonprofit student loan servicing organization founded in 1978 to ensure Texas students and families have access to higher education. In 2017, after years of development and testing, HESC launched its own proprietary loan servicing platform known as HELIUM, which it utilizes to service its own portfolio of federal and private education loans. HESC also continues to provide full-service, third-party servicing and administration for federal and private education loan providers as well as offers private student and parent loans to permanent Texas residents through its Texas Extra Credit education loan program.

