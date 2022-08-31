NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA ANNOUNCES NEW SERVICES AND A RESIDENCY PROGRAM AT UT HEALTH TYLER

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in delivering modernized anesthesia care for nearly two decades, will now provide services for UT Health Tyler and The University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center as the company continues to expand its footprint in Eastern Texas.

"I'm very excited to announce that we will now provide anesthesia care at UT Health Tyler and participate in a residency program to improve education for anesthesia providers in the community," said NorthStar CEO Adam Siegel. "We are committed to delivering high-quality care at all of the facilities we serve as we continue to grow across the state."

UT Health Tyler, part of Ardent Health Services, is a 432-bed hospital in Tyler, Texas, with over 2,000 employees. NorthStar transitioned to provide anesthesia services on August 1, 2022, retaining 100% of incumbent CRNAs and recruiting new providers to ensure there were no interruptions in patient care.

"At UT Health Tyler, we prioritize compassionate care that is driven by technology and research," said Dr. Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer at UT Health East Texas. "We strive to offer excellent health services to our community, and we are proud to work with NorthStar as our anesthesia provider."

As part of this partnership, NorthStar plans to participate in a residency program to improve training for anesthesiologists at the hospital. UT Health Tyler and NorthStar hope to launch the program in July 2024.

"As a surgeon, I know that it's critical to have a great anesthesia team in the OR," said Dr. Paul Detwiler, a practicing neurosurgeon at UT Health Tyler. "NorthStar will enable us to provide the best care for our patients and we are very excited to see how the residency program will train the next generation of providers."

To learn more about NorthStar Anesthesia, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 180 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About UT Health East Texas

UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region's only Level 1 trauma facility.

As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.

