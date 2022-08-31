PEAK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PROSPER, TEXAS

Becomes 20th location in Dallas area

PROSPER, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Physical Therapy opened a second Prosper outpatient clinic today, achieving 20 locations in the Dallas area.

Peak, which began in 2000 with a single clinic in McKinney, offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.

The new Prosper West clinic, as it is called, is at 2810 Fishtrap Road, Suite 40, and operates 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 972-400-1771.

Clinic director Jarrad Matthews earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from Texas A&M University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Washington.

Matthews is an orthopedic clinical specialist and is certified in trigger point dry needling. His clinical interests include spinal conditions, vestibular rehabilitation, sports medicine and orthopedic conditions.

Peak's other local clinic is at 1000 N. Preston Road, Suite 50.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Peak offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

