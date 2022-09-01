Millig Design Build Helps Logan County Save $100K in Annual Energy and Maintenance Costs.

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan County, CO., has awarded $7.4M in energy savings performance contracts to Millig Design Build for turnkey facility improvements. As part of these contracts, Millig will design and execute upgrades aimed at improving energy efficiency, building resiliency, and comfort at the historic Logan County Courthouse, Annex Building, Justice Center, Heritage Center, and five other buildings. These long-term improvements will minimize annual energy and maintenance expenses and bring county facilities to modern building standards.

During Phase I, Millig will replace antiquated lighting with LED technology at seven county facilities; update the Justice Center's 20-year-old variable-air-volume (VAV) system with new high-efficiency VAV rooftop units and modern controls; and install new high-efficiency air handling units and mini-split heat pumps with ventilation capabilities at the Heritage Center.

During Phase II, Millig will address the failing HVAC systems and outdated lighting at the Courthouse and adjacent Annex Building; and perform additional upgrades at the Justice Center to improve occupant comfort and safety.

"The existing systems did not bring in code-required ventilation air, and in recent years, compressor failures have resulted in rising maintenance expenses," said Justin Burwinkle, PE, Millig Design Build. "And lack of redundancy in the central plant would have meant a single boiler failure could render the entire courthouse without heat."

The Logan County Courthouse is a 1910 Classical Revival-style building listed on the Colorado and National Register of Historic Places. Millig will replace the courthouse's HVAC system with a water-source variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system, which will aesthetically support recent historical restoration.

In addition, the Annex Building will tie into the courthouse's new VRF system, which will save the county money and simplify maintenance.

This two-phase project is estimated to save Logan County $75,362 in energy costs and $26,039 in maintenance costs each year. Millig also is assisting the County with utility overbilling mediation and securing additional project incentives.

"This project is absolutely paramount for Logan County, as no amount of maintenance will extinguish the inevitable failure of all the existing mechanical systems nor address the health and safety issues regarding a lack of proper ventilation for building occupants," said Aaron Tilden, PE, Millig Design Build.

"Funding for the project was made possible by a combination of Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, operational cost savings, utility incentives and rebates, and the generosity of the people of Logan County through the Sales and Use Tax extended in 2018," said Chance Wright, maintenance director, Logan County.

All construction is scheduled to be completed in fall of 2023.

