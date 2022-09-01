Zimmer Biomet and Surgical Planning Associates Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Co-Marketing Agreement for HipInsight™ Mixed Reality System for Total Hip Replacement

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced an exclusive, multi-year co-marketing agreement with Surgical Planning Associates, Inc. to commercialize HipInsight™, the first FDA-cleared mixed reality navigation system for total hip replacement. HipInsight is customized for Zimmer Biomet's hip implant portfolio and allows surgeons to use Microsoft HoloLens 2 glasses to visualize a hologram of the patient's pelvic anatomy projected on the pelvis during surgery to support implant placement and alignment. HipInsight, the latest addition to the OptiVu™ Mixed Reality portfolio of applications, further expands the capabilities of the ZBEdge™ suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies designed to deliver transformative data-powered insights with the goal of optimizing patient outcomes.

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The addition of HipInsight to our mixed reality portfolio advances our commitment to transform the surgical experience with the latest innovative technologies to help surgeons improve accuracy, strive for better outcomes and optimize efficiency during total hip arthroplasty," said Nitin Goyal, MD, Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer at Zimmer Biomet. "This collaboration enables us to offer surgeons a sophisticated and proven mixed reality-based visualization tool customized for exclusive use with our hip implant portfolio."

The HipInsight System provides a detailed, Computed Tomography (CT)-based, 3D surgical plan that includes information important for accurate and efficient implant positioning, including planned component size, pelvic tilt, leg length and offset change. During the surgery, the HipInsight system uses mixed-reality glasses and the position of a smart registration tool to overlay holograms in real time on the patient anatomy so that the surgeon can proceed with the surgical plan in direct view.

"We're proud to partner with Zimmer Biomet, a leader in joint arthroplasty, to co-market HipInsight for their portfolio of hip implant systems," said Stephen B. Murphy, M.D., founder of Surgical Planning Associates. "Unlike traditional intraoperative surgical navigation systems that provide information on flat screens outside the surgeon's view, HipInsight leverages Microsoft HoloLens 2 mixed reality glasses in a truly innovative fashion to display images and information within the surgeons' field of view to support accurate implant positioning. This collaboration is the next step in our journey to make mixed-reality-based surgical guidance the standard of care in orthopedics."

For more information about HipInsight™, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com/optivu.

About OptiVu™ Mixed Reality

OptiVu Mixed Reality merges real and virtual worlds to provide innovative solutions enabling surgeons and care teams to educate, collaborate, and visualize in ways they never have before to create richer understandings. The platform leverages the Microsoft HoloLens 2 to deliver a suite of proprietary software applications using holographic visualizations to support patient education, streamline surgical planning and workflow, and deliver on demand and real-time remote support.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

About Surgical Planning Associates

Surgical Planning Associates, Inc. (SPA) is an ISO 13485:2016 certified medical technology company that specializes in the development of innovative, cost-effective preoperative planning and navigation solutions for use in joint arthroplasty. A pioneer in the fields of surgical planning and computer-assisted joint reconstruction, SPA is privately held and based in Boston.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Microsoft and HoloLens are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

ZBH-Corp

Media Investors Meredith Weissman Keri Mattox 703-346-3127 215-275-2431 meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.