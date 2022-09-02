FRB Names Ariel S. Holzer, Esq. Chair of Real Estate Practice Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based law firm Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC announced that Ariel S. Holzer, Esq. has been appointed as Chair of the firm's Real Estate Practice Group. The change is crucial to the department's development and the growth and evolution of the team.

Ariel, who has been a Partner with FRB since 2020, focuses his real estate practice on matters related to commercial transactions and development, real estate litigation, zoning, and land use, and real estate-related administrative law.

With FRB, he has overseen such transactions as the $300 million transaction of a 60-property real estate portfolio with diverse properties located in four states, the $50 million sale of a development property in Flushing, NY, and the purchase of a $20 million residential real estate portfolio in Illinois. This appointment is a testament to Ariel and the quality and results of his work.

"Ariel has been a tremendous asset to FRB and has made invaluable contributions to the operations of the firm at large, and the real estate department more specifically," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said. "He is well suited to this role and I'm very excited to watch him mature as leader of the practice group."

Ariel began his career as a litigation associate and gained familiarity with common conflicts in real estate transactions, before shifting to real estate transactions where he worked on projects such as the refinancing of Willis Tower in Chicago, the acquisition, financing, and sale of the International Toy Center in Manhattan, and the refinancing of Bush Terminal (Industry City).

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is a full-service business law firm that combines the deep knowledge and expertise of attorneys who proudly provide transactional real estate services throughout New York State and across the country. FRB assists clients ranging from first-time homebuyers to family offices and businesses in all aspects of their real estate needs.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve their goals.

