JISULIFE launches last cooling party for the celebration ends on September 12th

Enjoy the new standard cooling experience with JISULIFE portable neck fan before summer days end.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is leaving. JISULIFE had spent a cool and passionate time with consumers. For the last days of the hot summer, JISULIFE has launched a time-limited "Inspire Sports with Super Cool" party between US Open.

This summer, JISULIFE has sold more than 1,300,000+ portable fans since April 2022.

"it makes the hottest summer days feel like a breeze literally! JISULIFE specializes in making innovative portable fans!" -- JJ Yosh, an adventure filmmaker and mountaineer on Instagram.

"Whether you love to camp in the summer, have an outdoor picnic, or unforgettable day at the beach, this fan is truly for you...I have been blown away by the versatility. We used it the entire day at the beach while celebrating my best friend's birthday plus while relaxing with my daughter on the deck!" Recommended by Michelle Hammons speaker & TV host.

"I love to work outside and this fan helps to keep me cool with variable settings patented with 4 vortex tech" -- Jolene Goring, a board-certified nutritionist, and wellness coach.

JISULIFE's New Flagship Product of 2022 -- FA35Pro Portable Ultimate Bladeless Neck Fan has been among 20,000+ customers' choices since it was released.

"This is my first portable neck fan and I have to say it is a pretty cool gadget to have when it's hot humid weather."--Micheal's review, as a real user of FA35Pro.

For a further innovative 360-degree cooling experience, FA35Pro redefines a brand new standard of the portable fan experience by featuring free and comfortable to maximize the feeling of a cooling breeze wherever they are. It's perfect for customers who are retail workers, outdoor workers, or hiking enthusiasts, which might need to cool down immediately for preventing heat stroke and hot flashes because FA35Pro was built with a new launch mode setting for reaching the 4m/s superwind mode only once 2s press. It is driven by 3 turbines(left, right, and back) and patented techs(Air balance™ and Air Cyclone™), so that people can enjoy totally cool breezes around the neck to kick out the hot flash when people are enjoying sports events in the audience.

Always be concerned about climate change and do care about extremely hot weather in the 2022 summer.

JISULIFE is always concerned about human habitat. They do R&D and create innovative and sustainable gadgets for people's personal indoor-outdoor activities in summer and winter. It is worth expecting that JISULIFE will launch a new collection for cold winter in September.

Established in 2016, JISULIFE is a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space. Aiming to improve air circulation around every consumer indoor-outdoor, they have created portable electronic products that suit every scene daily.

"All we do are according to what you need. Our team is always passionate about creating more interesting gadgets for your personal space," they said. In the past 6 years, JISULIFE focused on technical innovation and design iteration for portable fans. And they already served over 10 million customers globally and distributed their business via cross-border e-commerce to more than 40 countries.

For more information, visit their Official Website and "Inspire Sports with Super Cool" party .

