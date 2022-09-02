PMQ Hong Kong presents 'FabriX', a brand new pilot programme for digital fashion

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Periodic lockdowns sped up the digitalisation of all industries, and the migration into a world of Web 3.0. Major fashion houses and lifestyle brands are diving into the Metaverse with virtual products and collectibles. Hong Kong's leading creative lifestyle destination PMQ is all about translating creativity into business opportunities for highly talented fashion designers in the city, and leading way into the digital fashion arena. Presented by PMQ and with Create Hong Kong of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, FabriX is Hong Kong's pioneering digital fashion initiative to break into this new reality of weaving pixels into fashion – a-first-of-its-kind in facilitating local fashion designers from sketch, design, 3D digital production to listing on global digital fashion marketplaces.

The first-ever FabriX has selected 12 outstanding Hong Kong fashion designers and paired up with local digital elites to produce their first ever digital fashion collection. From now to 11 September, 2022, a 11-day event will be hosted at PMQ, with a Main Showcase, a series of Design Dialogues and Pop-up showcase for the public to learn and experience the infinite possibilities of digital fashion. The 3-day Main Showcase is an interactive, futuristic visual feast filled with fashion, visual art and technology to showcase the unlimited creativity and inspiration story of each fashion creation.

The 12 designers include: Cady Lee of rising star clothing brand CADYLEE; Celine Kwan of womenswear brand CELINE KWAN; Christian Stone of the hard-edged cyberpunk brand CHRISTIAN STONE; Derek Chan of the local gender-neutral clothing brand DEMO; Harrison Wong of menswear brand HARRISON WONG; Judy Wong of jewellery brand Juu Juu; Kay Kwok of clothing brand KAY KWOK, Polly Ho and Andy Wong of LOOM LOOP; Mike Yeung, designer of NILMANCE STUDIO; Shek Leung of menswear brand SHEK LEUNG; Wilson Yip of Wilsonkaki; and Jason Lee of YMDH (You Make Daddy Happy). Their digital fashion collections will be listed and available for purchase on major digital fashion marketplaces and NFT platforms including BlueArk, THE DEMATERIALISED and DRESSX from mid-September onwards.

FabriX is curated by an experienced team including William To, Executive Director of PMQ, Shin Wong, Overseas Creative & Program Consultant, PMQ and FabriX Project Director along with Fashion Curator Declan Chan, bringing a whole new experience of virtual fashion showcase to the public.

