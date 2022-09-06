Alcanza Clinical Research Strengthens Inclusive Research Capability with Acquisition of Charlottesville Medical Research

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, announces the acquisition of Charlottesville Medical Research (CMR), a community-based research facility based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Since its inception in 1991, CMR specializes in Phase II-IV studies across a host of therapeutic areas.

Alcanza's acquisition of CMR is part of the company's strategy to expand research to under-represented communities.

"The addition of CMR to the Alcanza network is part of our strategy to expand research into geographic areas outside of metropolitan hubs to reach patient populations who are not traditionally presented with research participation opportunities," said Carlos Orantes, CEO of Alcanza. "CMR's reputation for rapid enrollment and providing exceptional patient experiences in chronic diseases and vaccine studies are a perfect complement for Alcanza's growth portfolio."

"CMR is extremely excited about the opportunity to join the Alcanza network," said Dr. James Clark, CEO of CMR. "We value the way Alcanza is pushing the traditional research boundaries forward through their emphasis on diversity and community-based sites to create better medicines and sustainable health equity. Together, we will forge new approaches to clinical trial access that continue to make us a great partner to our customers."

CMR will continue to operate as an independent site within the Alcanza network and retain its name. Dr. James Clark will retain the role of medical director and remain as a leader and principal investigator of the site.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is an integrated network of research facilities focused on bringing clinical trial opportunities involving life-changing treatments and vaccines to all patients, especially those from under-represented communities. With locations in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Virginia, we specialize in a range of conditions across psychiatry, neurology, dermatology, and infectious disease therapeutic areas.

The Alcanza network includes five multi-specialty organizations in eight locations.

ActivMed Practices and Research and Allcutis Research conduct Phase I-IV research across multiple locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Boston Clinical Trials serves the Boston, MA metro area with Phase II-IV studies.

Charlottesville Medical Research serves central Virginia patients with Phase II-IV studies.

Coastal Carolina Research Center offers Phase I-IV studies from the largest multi-therapeutic research site in the southeast United States.

Quest Research Institute provides Phase I-IV studies to southeastern Michigan patients and healthy volunteers.

